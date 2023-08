Fort Smith Southside's Andrew Reeder is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH -- Andrew Reeder can feel the expectations in Southside's locker room. "Mostly, Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Reeder, Mavs’ D look to set tone

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content