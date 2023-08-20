PREP FOOTBALL: Greenwood, Pulaski Academy, LR Christian ready to battle it out in 6A-West

FORT SMITH -- The 6A-West was the best conference in the state in 2022 and likely will be again in 2023.

The conference's fourth through sixth seeded teams swept the first round over the 6A-East with Russellville, Mountain Home, Lake Hamilton and Little Rock Christian winning by an average of 34-16 and only Russellville's 30-26 win over West Memphis, the No. 3 seed from the 6A-East, being the only close game.

Pulaski Academy and Greenwood, the top two seeds in the 6A-West, played for the Class 6A state championship after beating the top two seeds from the 6A-East in the semifinals.

"Top to bottom, it is so much better," Greenwood coach Chris Young said. "There are four outstanding teams, but week in and week out the teams top to bottom is comparable to any conference in the state."

Expect more of the same in 2023.

"From top to bottom, it's really good, and I think most of the teams in our conference are going to be better than they were last year, especially at the top," Young said. "Little Rock Christian has talent coming back and is very well coached. PA has a ton of kids back, well coached and has won a state championship the last four years. I think we're going to be much improved. We were in the finals."

The 6A-East may also be better as well with Benton featuring the best running back certainly in Class 6A and one of the best in the state in Braylen Russell as well as a returning quarterback in Cline Hooten. West Memphis quarterback Keland Mills will be among the best in the state. Little Rock Catholic receiver Brooks Ward will also be among the best in the state at his position.

"Class 6A is going to be very good, and it starts with our conference," Young said. "But you look at the other side with Benton, West Memphis and El Dorado. There's going to be a lot of fun Friday nights in 6A."

The Classificiation and Competitive Equity Factor made an immediate impact in the 6A-West with Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian elevated from Class 5A. Pulaski Academy lost at Greenwood in the conference game but won the rematch in the championship game. Little Rock Christian finished tied for third with Lake Hamilton and lost in the second round to Little Rock Catholic, the 6A-East champion.

The addition of Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian that formed a nine-team conference was felt throughout the conference.

"As a competitor I embrace that, I enjoy that to go and compete against those guys," Van Buren coach Moe Henry said. "I want to instill that into our players to be excited to go and play them."

The conference this year will feature Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a senior who has already committed to Auburn. Greenwood sophomore Kane Archer will be the full-time starter and brings as many accolades as any player in the state to the starting role. Other top quarterbacks returning are Cade Yates of Mountain Home, Bryce Perkins of Van Buren and Easton Hurley of Lake Hamilton.

Kenny Jordan of Pulaski Academy, Tracy Daniels of Russellville, and Ronny Anokye of Little Rock Christian will be the top running backs in the conference.

Greenwood's receiving quartet of L.J. Robins, Grant Karnes, Peyton Presson and Isaiah Arrington will be among the best in the state.

Siloam Springs looks to get back on track after an 0-10 season in 2022. Coach Brandon Craig, who's in his sixth season, has a revamped coaching staff and it's reflected on the team in the offseason and fall camp.

"I've got four new coaches and they're really all excellent football coaches," Craig said. "They really want their position to excel, so when you have that you have coaches that are pushing their players in every area. I can see it showing up on the field."