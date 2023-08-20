Sections
PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Zach Millsap, Alma; Chasen Thibodeaux, Van Buren

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Van Buren's Chasen Thibodeaux is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Zach Millsap

School: Alma

Jersey number: 71

Position: Center

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mr. Thomas

Favorite food: Steak

Pregame snack: Cheese crackers

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also is a member of the fishing team

Chasen Thibodeaux

School: Van Buren

Jersey number: 79

Position: Center

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Cormack

Favorite food: Alfredo

Pregame snack: Starburst

Favorite holiday: Thanksgiving

Notable: Also is a member of the Honor Club and plays softball outside of school

  photo  Alma's Zach Millsap is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
  

Print Headline: River Valley Player Profiles

