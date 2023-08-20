PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Zach Millsap, Alma; Chasen Thibodeaux, Van Buren

Zach Millsap
School: Alma
Jersey number: 71
Position: Center
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Mr. Thomas
Favorite food: Steak
Pregame snack: Cheese crackers
Favorite holiday: Christmas
Notable: Also is a member of the fishing team
Chasen Thibodeaux
School: Van Buren
Jersey number: 79
Position: Center
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Cormack
Favorite food: Alfredo
Pregame snack: Starburst
Favorite holiday: Thanksgiving
Notable: Also is a member of the Honor Club and plays softball outside of school