PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Zach Millsap, Alma; Chasen Thibodeaux, Van Buren

Zach Millsap

School: Alma

Jersey number: 71

Position: Center

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mr. Thomas

Favorite food: Steak

Pregame snack: Cheese crackers

Favorite holiday: Christmas

Notable: Also is a member of the fishing team

Chasen Thibodeaux

School: Van Buren

Jersey number: 79

Position: Center

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Cormack

Favorite food: Alfredo

Pregame snack: Starburst

Favorite holiday: Thanksgiving

Notable: Also is a member of the Honor Club and plays softball outside of school