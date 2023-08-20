PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Week Zero/2023 season predictions

^Leland Barclay^Kevin Taylor^Graham Thomas^Walter Woodie
^Sports Contributor^Sports Contributor^Sports Editor^Sports Contributor
This week's games
Muldrow at Roland^Roland^Roland^Roland^Roland
Alma at Van Buren^Alma^Alma^Van Buren^Van Buren
Northside at Southside^Southside^Southside^Southside^Southside
Season predictions
7A-West Conf. champion^Bentonville^Bentonville^Bentonville^Fayetteville
7A-Central Conf. champion^Conway^Conway^Bryant^Conway
Class 7A state champion^Conway^Conway^Bentonville^Conway
6A-West Conf. champion^LR Christian^Greenwood^Greenwood^LR Christian
Class 6A state champion^LR Christian^Greenwood^Greenwood^Benton
5A-West Conf. champion^Farmington^Alma^Farmington^Shiloh Christian
Class 5A state champion^LR Parkview^Shiloh Christian^Pine Bluff^Shiloh Christian
4A-1 Conf. champion^Elkins^Ozark^Elkins^Ozark
4A-4 Conf. champion^Lamar^Lamar^Bauxite^Lamar
Class 4A state champion^Malvern^Ozark^Arkadelphia^Arkadelphia
3A-1 Conf. champion^Booneville^Booneville^Booneville^Booneville
Class 3A state champion^Prescott^Booneville^Booneville^Prescott
2A-1 Conf. champion^Hector^Mountainburg^Bigelow^Bigelow
Class 2A state champion^Hazen^EPC^Hazen^Hazen