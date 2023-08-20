Sections
PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Week Zero/2023 season predictions

by River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

^Leland Barclay^Kevin Taylor^Graham Thomas^Walter Woodie

^Sports Contributor^Sports Contributor^Sports Editor^Sports Contributor

This week's games

Muldrow at Roland^Roland^Roland^Roland^Roland

Alma at Van Buren^Alma^Alma^Van Buren^Van Buren

Northside at Southside^Southside^Southside^Southside^Southside

Season predictions

7A-West Conf. champion^Bentonville^Bentonville^Bentonville^Fayetteville

7A-Central Conf. champion^Conway^Conway^Bryant^Conway

Class 7A state champion^Conway^Conway^Bentonville^Conway

6A-West Conf. champion^LR Christian^Greenwood^Greenwood^LR Christian

Class 6A state champion^LR Christian^Greenwood^Greenwood^Benton

5A-West Conf. champion^Farmington^Alma^Farmington^Shiloh Christian

Class 5A state champion^LR Parkview^Shiloh Christian^Pine Bluff^Shiloh Christian

4A-1 Conf. champion^Elkins^Ozark^Elkins^Ozark

4A-4 Conf. champion^Lamar^Lamar^Bauxite^Lamar

Class 4A state champion^Malvern^Ozark^Arkadelphia^Arkadelphia

3A-1 Conf. champion^Booneville^Booneville^Booneville^Booneville

Class 3A state champion^Prescott^Booneville^Booneville^Prescott

2A-1 Conf. champion^Hector^Mountainburg^Bigelow^Bigelow

Class 2A state champion^Hazen^EPC^Hazen^Hazen

Print Headline: River Valley Week Zero/2023 season predictions

