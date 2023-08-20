PREP FOOTBALL: Shine On — Cameron Vanzant, Farmington

SHINE ON

CAMERON VANZANT

SCHOOL Farmington

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

WEIGHT 175

TWITTER HANDLE @Cameronvanzant

THE DIGITS Vanzant is a three-year starter who was limited to five games last year after he suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 3 against Rogers. .... He still threw for 1,387 yards and 13 touchdowns. .... Vanzant returned late in the season and threw for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 41-39 loss to Valley View in the state playoffs. .... As a sophomore, Vanzant was selected the NWA Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year after he threw for 2,330 yards and 32 touchdowns with only 7 interceptions. He also ran for 4 touchdowns. ..... In his first varsity start, Vanzant completed 22 of 25 passes for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 40-21 victory over Rogers Heritage.. .... He followed that by throwing for 222 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 56-27 win over Prairie Grove.

FAVORITE CLASS History

FAVORITE PREGAME MEAL Barbecue

I LISTEN TO County music, old-school rock and roll, but Rap music mostly before a game

I BINGE WATCH 'Suits' on Netflix

I'M TERRIFIED OF Heights and snakes

I DRIVE A Chevy

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL The memories

IN 10 YEARS I WILL To Be Determined