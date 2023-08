PREP FOOTBALL: Shine On — Cutler Winters, Lavaca

SHINE ON ....

NAME Cutler Winters

SCHOOL Lavaca

POSITION Quarterback

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-0

WEIGHT 190

TWITTER HANDLE @cutlerwinters3

THE DIGITS (statistics) Threw for 520 yards and seven touchdowns over the final five games for the Golden Arrows. Also ran for 160 yards and a TD. Started team's final five games as a sophomore.

FAVORITE CLASS History

FAVORITE PREGAME MEAL Bananas

I LISTEN TO Rap and Hip Hop Quavo Migos

I BINGE WATCH QB1

I'M TERRIFIED OF God

I WOULD NEVER, EVER Sky Dive

I DRIVE My parent's car

MY HERO IS My big brother, Caven

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS The brotherhood. Doesn't matter if you win or lose, you're together.

IN 10 YEARS I WILL Playing quarterback in the NFL (backup plan, business).