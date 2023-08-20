PREP FOOTBALL: Shine On — Ethan Vasquez, Magazine

SHINE ON ....

NAME Ethan Vasquez

SCHOOL Magazine

POSITION Running back/defensive back

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

WEIGHT 170

TWITTER HANDLE @EthanV2405

THE DIGITS Vasquez caught two touchdowns and had 325 receiving yards. He earned all-conference honors by finishing with a team-high six interceptions in the secondary and returning two kickoffs for scores

FAVORITE CLASS math

FAVORITE PREGAME MEAL guacamole

I LISTEN TO Drake

I BINGE WATCH Peaky Blinders

I'M TERRIFIED OF spiders

I WOULD NEVER, EVER touch a spider

I DRIVE a Nissan Titan

MY HERO IS Jake from State Farm

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS the way the football is shaped

IN 10 YEARS I WILL be regretting everything I did in the past nine years