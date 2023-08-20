PREP FOOTBALL: Shine On — Ethan Vasquez, Magazine

SHINE ON ....
NAME Ethan Vasquez
SCHOOL Magazine
POSITION Running back/defensive back
CLASS Senior
HEIGHT 5-10
WEIGHT 170
TWITTER HANDLE @EthanV2405
THE DIGITS Vasquez caught two touchdowns and had 325 receiving yards. He earned all-conference honors by finishing with a team-high six interceptions in the secondary and returning two kickoffs for scores
FAVORITE CLASS math
FAVORITE PREGAME MEAL guacamole
I LISTEN TO Drake
I BINGE WATCH Peaky Blinders
I'M TERRIFIED OF spiders
I WOULD NEVER, EVER touch a spider
I DRIVE a Nissan Titan
MY HERO IS Jake from State Farm
WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS the way the football is shaped
IN 10 YEARS I WILL be regretting everything I did in the past nine years