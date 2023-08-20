PREP FOOTBALL: The List — Ben Pearson, Bentonville

BEN PEARSON

POSITION Defensive End

SCHOOL Bentonville

HEIGHT 6-2

WEIGHT 205

THE NUMBERS The defensive leader of his team, Pearson was an all-state selection last fall after he led the Tigers with 15 quarterback sacks -- one short of the school's single-season record. ... Also had eight quarterback pressures and forced three fumbles. ... Claimed the school's single-game record with four quarterback sacks in Bentonville's playoff victory over North Little Rock. ... Also a member of Bentonville's track team, where he ran the hurdles.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I'm just looking to excel. I hope to get the single-season sack record this year. I was just one short of the record last year. I definitely have to improve on my stunts and correlating with the team. I think last year I was really selfish with what stunts I wanted to do and what stunts I wanted to run. This year, I need to realize it's not just me out there. I have great linebacker on my side in Rivers Wiseman, so I need to work with him more."

Bentonville Ben Pearson (9) poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

