PREP FOOTBALL: The List — Bo Williams, Shiloh Christian

BO WILLIAMS

POSITION Tailback

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

HEIGHT 5-10

WEIGHT 190

THE NUMBERS An all-state selection, Williams finished last season with 195 carries for 1,481 yards and 30 TDs while helping the Saints reach the Class 5A state championship game. He also had 38 pass receptions for 431 yards and 4 more scores. ... Ran for 200 yards and 5 TDs in a playoff victory against Pulaski Mills, then followed that performance with 151 yards and 3 TDs on the ground in a victory against Camden Fairview. ... Ran for 108 yards and 2 scores in the state championship game against Little Rock Parkview.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "For me personally, I would love to have a 2,000-yard season in rushing and defensively, I just need to have more tackles. Our expectations are the same as last year, but we have a chip on our shoulders after we've lost three of the last four championship games. It starts with leadership. I'm going into a pretty big role during my senior year. A lot of guys look up to me and depend on me, and I need guys to depend on, too. I've also worked on my speed in the offseason, and I'm looking forward to showing it off some this fall."

Shiloh Christian Saints Junior Bo Williams (21) scurts the sideline to run the ball in for a touch down during the Little Rock Christian vs. Shiloh Christian football game, September 2, 2022, at Champions Stadium, Springdale, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

