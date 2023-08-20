PREP FOOTBALL: The List — C.J. Brown, Bentonville

C.J. BROWN

POSITION Wide receiver

SCHOOL Bentonville

HEIGHT 6-1

WEIGHT 190

THE NUMBERS Earned all-state honors after he caught 75 passes for 1,384 yards and 16 touchdowns. ... All three pass receptions resulted in touchdowns in the Tigers' season opener against Broken Arrow, Okla. ... Had 178 yards on six receptions against Fayetteville and also caught the game-winning two-point conversion pass. ... Caught nine passes in the 7A state championship game and had eight receptions in three other games, including Bentonville's two playoff wins over Cabot and North Little Rock, where he finished with a season-high 209 yards and four TDs. ... Made a verbal commitment to Arkansas in the summer, choosing the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and Vanderbilt.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "I just want to excel -- do better than what I did last year. I'm just trying to get better every single day, every single game, every single season. I think I'll be trying to do a lot of the same things I did last year. I have the same quarterback, so I think we can make the same plays -- just more of them this year. It's a good feeling having already committed so I can go out and try to win a state championship with my friends during my senior year. As a receiver, I think you can always improve on your hands, catching balls in traffic, route running -- all the basics."

Bentonville CJ Brown (2) poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

