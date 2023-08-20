PREP FOOTBALL: The List — Drake Lindsey, Fayetteville

DRAKE LINDSEY

POSITION Quarterback

SCHOOL Fayetteville

HEIGHT 6-5

WEIGHT 220

THE NUMBERS Earned all-conference honors last season after he competed 278 of 427 pass attempts for 3,751 yards and 37 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. ... Opened 7A-West Conference play by throwing for 354 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over Bentonville West. ... Had a season-high 365 passing yards ina game against Rogers. ... Threw for a career-high 5 touchdown passes in the regular-season finale against Springdale Har-Ber. ... Made a verbal commitment to play at the University of Minnesota..... Lindsey is the grandson of Jim Lindsey, former Arkansas running back who played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "The expectations are definitely high because I set the standards last year, having a really good year. I'm ready to show people what we've been doing in the offseason -- the team and myself. It's going to be a better year. It's made me expand my game a little so I can have a better year in my senior season. I feel like I need to improve on extending plays a little bit and not forcing it. When the time comes when there's a third-and-5 or a third-and-6 and I can get it, I'll just lower my shoulder and go get the first down."

Fayetteville Drake Lindsey (5) poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

