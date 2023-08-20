PREP FOOTBALL: The List — Isaac Chapman, Rogers

ISAAC CHAPMAN

POSITION Linebacker/Running back

SCHOOL Rogers

HEIGHT 6-0

WEIGHT 205

THE NUMBERS Famous around the league for his long red hair and scruffy red beard, coaches and teammates joke that Chapman resembles the actual Rogers Mounties mascot. ... Claims he hasn't cut his hair since the fourth grade and has let the beard grow since the covid-19 pandemic year of 2020. ... Was a Class 7A All-State selection with 69 tackles, seven sacks and 14 quarterback hurries. ... Will help the Mounties on offense at running back as well. ... Finished 10th in the state decathlon with 5,611 points as a junior and placed sixth as a sophomore with 5,470 points.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "Smart, can run, physical -- a lot of different things. He's very, very coachable. I mean you tell him something once, he's got it. It makes it nice. He does a lot. He's pretty versatile because he comes over and plays a little bit of offense. Not as much as we need him to, but he can play a couple of different spots over there when we need it. He does a really good job." -- Rogers coach Chad Harbison on Chapman.