PREP FOOTBALL: The List — Jacob Jenkins, Rogers

JACOB JENKINS

POSITION Running back/Linebacker

SCHOOL Rogers

HEIGHT 6-1

WEIGHT 205

THE NUMBERS Rushed for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior and was an all 7A-West Conference selection. ... Set the record for rushing yards in a 7A-West Conference game with 359 yards on 25 carries against Rogers Heritage. ... Had 230 yards on 29 carries in a playoff win against Fort Smith Northside. ... Also caught 24 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns to finish with more than 1,900 total offensive yards. ... Will have an increased role at linebacker on defense. ... Made a game-saving play on defense against Bentonville West as a sophomore.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "(Ready to) carry the rock. I'm excited for it. Our (offensive) line looks even stronger. It's going to be a good year for us."

Rogers Mountaineers Junior Jacob Jenkins (6) tries to reach the corner as Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies Senior CJ Dickerson (20) persue during the Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Class 7A state football playoff game, November 11, 2022, at Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)during the Fort Smith Northside at Rogers Class 7A state football playoff game, November 11, 2022, at Whitey Smith Stadium, Rogers, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Rogers Jacob Jenkins (6) poses for a portrait, Thursday, August 3, 2023 during the Northwest Arkansas Football Media Day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

