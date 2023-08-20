PREP FOOTBALL: The List — Kobe Branham, Fort Smith Southside

THE LIST
KOBE BRANHAM
POSITION Offensive Lineman
SCHOOL Fort Smith Southside
HEIGHT 6-7
WEIGHT 330
THE NUMBERS Earned all-state honors last season, even though he missed all three of the Mavericks' nonconference games with a cracked ankle. ... Excels in the classroom with a 4.0 grade point average, and in the weight room, where he bench presses 385 pounds and squats 500 pounds. ... Made a verbal commitment with Arkansas after earning offers from several major colleges, including Oklahoma State, SMU and Texas A&M.
THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "My standards are set high, that's for sure. I want to get as many pancake blocks as I can, for sure. I think I've improved a lot on my run blocking, my pass blocking and my speed. I enjoyed the recruiting process a lot and going to all the schools, but committing and knowing where I'm going to college and focusing on high school football were big for me."