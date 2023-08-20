PREP FOOTBALL: The List — Kobe Branham, Fort Smith Southside

THE LIST

KOBE BRANHAM

POSITION Offensive Lineman

SCHOOL Fort Smith Southside

HEIGHT 6-7

WEIGHT 330

THE NUMBERS Earned all-state honors last season, even though he missed all three of the Mavericks' nonconference games with a cracked ankle. ... Excels in the classroom with a 4.0 grade point average, and in the weight room, where he bench presses 385 pounds and squats 500 pounds. ... Made a verbal commitment with Arkansas after earning offers from several major colleges, including Oklahoma State, SMU and Texas A&M.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "My standards are set high, that's for sure. I want to get as many pancake blocks as I can, for sure. I think I've improved a lot on my run blocking, my pass blocking and my speed. I enjoyed the recruiting process a lot and going to all the schools, but committing and knowing where I'm going to college and focusing on high school football were big for me."

Fort Smith Southside's Kobe Branham is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton

