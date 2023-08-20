PREP FOOTBALL: The List — Lane Jeffcoat, Bentonville

LANE JEFFCOAT

POSITION Offensive Lineman

SCHOOL Bentonville West

HEIGHT 6-9

WEIGHT 305

THE NUMBERS Has started at left tackle for the Wolverines since ninth-grade ... Earned all-state honors as a sophomore and was an all-conference selection last year. ... Also plays basketball, where he helped West earn a conference championship last season. ... Made a verbal commitment to Rice during the spring, but admitted he will be interested to go elsewhere if he gets the right offer.

THAT'S WHAT HE SAID "For me, it's all about going out and performing each and every week. I'm still getting recruited, even though I've already committed, but being recruited by bigger schools. It felt really good to go out and commit because I got some of the pressure off and can go out and play my senior season. I can play for my guys and not for myself. I've worked on my aggressiveness. I've been told all my life that I'm bigger than everybody else and don't hurt people, and in football it's go run people over."

Lane Jeffcoat, Bentonville West (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

