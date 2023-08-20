Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate transactions

Today at 1:49 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded July 24-28.

Landmark Apartments Phase 1 Property Investors, LLC to Landmark Apartments Phase 1 Property Investors, LLC; Birmingham Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Bloome Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Brady Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Brennan 1 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Brennan 2 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Cobalt Landmark Phase 1, LLC; CVH Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Dewitt Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Emde-Beck Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Fairbairn Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Feldman Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Francis 1 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Francis 2 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Glenn Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Hinds Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Karon Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Krieger Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Lee Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Martin Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Morse Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Safeside1 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Shaffer Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Swift Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Thomas Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Weintraub Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Williams Landmark Phase 1, LLC Pt NW 7-1N-13W, $11,390,750.

Gerry A. Riser; Gerry A. Riser Revocable Trust; Audrey N. Riser; Audrey N. Riser Revocable Trust to Kevin W. Kuykendall; Carrie E. Kuykendall, L15 B92, Chenal Valley, $2,050,000.

Sleepy Chiwawas, LLC to 4611 Woodlawn, LLC; Equity IRA, LLC, Ls11-12 B23, Pulaski Heights, $1,405,000.

JDP Holdco, LLC to Lydia Lane, LLC, 11311 Mara Lynn Road, Little Rock. Ls23-24, Markham Mesa, $915,000.

Warren Remodeling, LLC to North Rock Estates, LLC, 5030 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Ls1-2, John L. Atkins- Mrs. MA Miller, $750,000.

Bradley J. Wood; Julie E. Wood to Adam Norwood; Hayden Norwood, 18018 Waterview Meadow Court, Roland. L313, Waterview Meadows, $700,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Monika Nevil Patel; Nevil M. Patel; Mukeshkumar Patel; Meenaben Patel, 14501 Stonebrook Lane, Maumelle. L32, Stonebrook Phase I, $620,000.

Stephanie Nabors; David Nabors (dec'd) to Nathan Taylor; Verenice Perez, 3703 Abbott Road, Cabot. Pt SE SW & Pt NE SW 11-4N-11W, $560,000.

Kayla Newcomb; Kayla Newcomb Revocable Trust to Frances Lyons; Gregory B. Smith, 14 Iviers Drive, Little Rock. L10 B29, Chenal Valley, $549,000.

Maria Mjeim; Gaby Karim Jabbour to Syed Mujtaba Naqvi, 19 Cove Creek Point, Little Rock. L15 B23, Woodlands Edge, $515,000.

Bennie F. Bowers, Jr.; Elsie V. Bowers to Amit K. Tiwari, 2 W. Lake Lane, Little Rock. L2 B2, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $510,000.

William Edward Sharp, Jr.; Marnie Sharp to Brent E. Jones; Sharla Jones, L65, Pulaski Heights Phase I, $492,500.

Shawn Michelle Banks; Kevin Odum to Logan Corley; Victoria Corley, L40, Candlewood Section 2, $469,900.

Madhusudhanan Penattu Unnikrishnan; Sheeba Madhusudhanan to Nakesha Jackson, 46 Forest Valley Lane, Little Rock. L35, Forest Valley, $465,000.

Michael Drew Dees; Erin Dees to Kenneth Andrew Martin, Jr.; Monique deOliveira Teixeira Martin, 78 Aberdeen Drive, Little Rock. L6 B22, Chenal Valley, $465,000.

Darby Wilson Wallace to Linda Fletcher, 4 Butterfield Lane, Little Rock. L26, Piedmont, $452,500.

Ramo Development, LLC to Derald Johnson; Holly Elizabeth Johnson, 81 Fletcher Ridge Cir., Little Rock. L4 B3, Fletcher Valley, $439,900.

Darshan Mehta; Esha R. Patel to Ajay Mutyala; Durga Talam, 104 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L2 B2, Parkside at Wildwood, $415,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Steven Schilling; Paula Schilling, 15024 Matterhorn Loop, Maumelle. L10, Stonebrook Phase I, $412,000.

Rhonda Carter to Terry Huey; Barbara Huey, 3 Mossy Rock Cove, Little Rock. L11 B2, Woodlands Edge, $400,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Laura Pelley; Scott Pelley, L12 B1, Woodlands Park, $399,999.

Robert L. Glover to Dalton Coleman; Susan D. Coleman; Coleman Family Revocable Trust, L17 B4, Gap Creek, $395,000.

Lindell Lamark Johnson to James Albert Jefferson; Tamara Denise Jefferson, 2900 Moonstone Cove, Sherwood. L45 B11, Stonehill, $350,000.

Jon A. Holcomb; Carline Holcomb; Caroline Tyler to Eric Richard Godwin; Caroline Godwin, 57 Wingate Drive, Little Rock. Ls57-58, Wingate Plot C Replat, $350,000.

Beverly Shelton Willard Thompson; Virgil W. Shelton Revocable Living Trust to Gerald K. Johnson; Gerald K. Johnson Revocable Trust, Apt. A-601, Treetops HPR, $345,000.

Mary Gibson; Gibson Living Trust to Bettye J. Brooks, 7500 Choctaw Road, Little Rock. Ls330 & 331, Briarwood, $340,000.

Jeffrey Ingram; Suzanne Ingram to Murville Camille McCormick, 3109 Village East Drive, North Little Rock. L12, Village East, $339,000.

Kimberly A. Burri to Tommy Allien; Michaelle Allien, 14 Joel Lane, Maumelle. L11, Chalets at Country Club, $335,000.

Juliet Lyons Compton; Betty Harding Lyons Revocable Trust to Matthew Goodhart; Emily Goodhart, 1308 N. Mellon Drive, Little Rock. L26, Hall Cove, $329,900.

James D. Williams; Cheryl A. Williams to Roy D. Ryder, III; Ryder Trust, L27, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $328,000.

Brian Crayton; Brittany Crayton to Taneesha L. Broady, 138 Sancerre Drive, Maumelle. L915, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $310,000.

Luther Raymond Hodges to John E. Anthony; Isabel Anthony, L129, Cammack Woods, $299,000.

Antoine Munfakh; Melissa Munfakh to Brendan O'Neal; Rachel O'Neal, 17 MeKee Circle, North Little Rock. L25 B6, Lakewood Northeast, $297,000.

Robert E. Kjelden; Pradeep Kjelden to Caroline Lukyamuzi, 237 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle. L45 B23, Maumelle Valley Estates, $290,000.

Pendleton Properties, LLC to Juan Francisco Garcia; Sabre Garcia, 3000 Main St., Little Rock. L9 B2, South Main St., $285,000.

Terrie Turner to MLB Homes, LLC, 2111 Hinson Road 17, Little Rock. L17, Chelsea Square, $285,000.

Joshua L. Hesselbein; Shalae N. Hesselbein to Jeremy Parker, 2908 Waterfront Cove, Sherwood. L4, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $285,000.

Dannette Tabor; Carmen Weaver to Tamara Danielle Martin, 6913 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L40 B2, Gap Creek, $275,900.

Amelia H. Muse to Lisa S. Johnson, L3-R, Glen Abbey Court Replat, $275,000.

Pamela Kay Pruett; Ricky Lee Pruett (dec'd) to Kenneth Jones, 1002 Steeple Chase Cove, Jacksonville. L490, Foxwood Phase X, $272,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to John E. Hays, 4 Buckthorn Drive, Little Rock. L2 B3, Woodcreek, $270,000.

Freda B. Council; Don R. Council to James Wingo; Regina Wingo, 1 Bradford Drive, Little Rock. L118, Lindenwood, $266,000.

Richard K. Wentz; Janet E. Wentz to Nathan Thomas Ward, 12 Charmante Cove, Maumelle. L1167, Sologne- The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase XVII, $260,000.

Gregory D. Giordano; Hannah Elizabeth Giordano to Lauaren EG Bradley, 1717 Whitehaven Drive, Sherwood. L5 B3, Northbrook, $255,000.

Dathan A. Gaskill; Jane B. Gaskill to Evangelina C. Atkinson; Evangelina C. Atkinson Revocable Trust, 339 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 339, Cambridge Place HPR, $251,000.

Natural State Contractors, Inc. to Shanara P. Brown; Carmella L. Brown, 1101 Welch St., Little Rock. L12 B9, Masonic, $250,000.

Paul David McClung; Stacy Renee Haglal; McClung Living Trust to Frank Thomas; Gwendolyn Hood Thomas, 108 Carnelian Drive, Sherwood. L18 B2, Stonehill Phase I, $250,000.

Abraham Joseph Gygax; Victoria Gygax to Matthew Darr, 311 N. Van Buren St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B4, Pfeifer, $249,000.

Nash Development, LLC to Alisha G. Dobbins, 5701 Old Hickory Road, Little Rock. L197, Pecan Lake, $247,000.

Mark Dalton Yates; Linda Yates to CBT Forestry, LLC; Rush & Co, Inc., Pt NW SE 10-1S-13W, $245,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Carmel B. Filbeck; Catherine D. Filbeck, L67, White Oak Crossing, $235,025.

Asha Lynn Bost; James Bost to Laurel K. Wathen, L34 B127, Park Hill NLR, $234,000.

Timothy Andrew Taylor; Allison Taylor to Kishina K. Thomas, 1800 Williford St., Sherwood. L13 B4, Bear Paw Phase III, $233,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brenda L. Jacques, 10509 Darla Lane, North Little Rock. L66, White Oak Crossing, $232,775.

Thomas J. Mahaffey to Brian Melton; Rebecca Honea, 17620 Brady Road, Roland. Pt SE NE 8-3N-14W, $225,000.

Justin Hamilton; Myka Hamilton to David Arnold; Whitney Arnold, 50 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L140, Kingspark, $225,000.

Judy K. Hicks; The Judy K. Hicks Revocable Trust to Timothy Preator; Darrah Preator, 15500 Foxmoor Drive, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 30-1S-12W, $222,000.

Ludovic Jean Gruel; Tara Tamar Gruel to Ludovic Jean Gruel; Tara Tamar Gruel; 1005 W. B Ave. Trust, L31 B43, Park Hill NLR, $221,501.

Angelia Diann Montoya; Angelia Diann Edwards to Shelby Elaine Welch, 1712 Peony St., North Little Rock. L549, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $219,000.

Oakdale Estates, LLC to Brad Savage Miller, Ls15-16, Millers Ridge Estates Phase I, $218,000.

Darin S. Mitchell; Anna S. Mitchell to Joshua Eugene Noah, L34R B5, Summerwood, $215,000.

Derek Elsass; Meagan Elsass to Hannah Hines, 2 Pinecrest Lane, Maumelle. L10, Piney Cove, $210,000.

Brian Coats; Charlotte Coats to Christy Lynn Hobby; Lucille Hobby, 2204 E. Lee Ave., Sherwood. L5 B7, Carroll Heights, $210,000.

MidArk Houses, LLC to Madison Land Development, LLC, Tract F, Davis Tract No.2 Replat, $199,900.

Nicholas A. Joubert to Eric Joel Wilson, 17 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L18, Kingspark, $189,900.

Brandon R. Bland to Marquito Renay Lowery, 12304 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock. L514, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $185,000.

Beth Lacy; Beth Turner; Martin Lacy to Jacob Landis, 127 Spring Oak Drive, Sherwood. L14 B2, Sherwood North, $185,000.

Brian R. Williams; Deborah Blackburn to Kimberley Weber, 13 Kingsbsridge Way, Little Rock. Apt. 13, Kingsbridge Townhones HPR No.1- Kingsbridge Replat, $185,000.

Jennifer P. Thomas to Sarah L. Perkins, 3 Oak Forest Drive, Maumelle. L134, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $185,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Brett Corcoran, 5909 Southwick Drive, Little Rock. L21, South Gate, $183,500.

Kay Herrington Alonzo to Shretta Morris; Bryant Morris, Ls4-5 B3, Buddenburg's- Argenta, $180,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Therese Valadez, 4716 Sunny Hill Court, Little Rock. L14, Seals, $178,500.

William S. Milam to Stephen William Deavult; Jessica Deavult, 1319 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. L8 B8, Oak Forest, $178,000.

CHB Properties, LLC to Arrived AR Irene, LLC Ls3-4, Plainview, $176,000.

Patricia Young to Arrived AR Fletcher, LLC, L3 B10, Missouri Pacific, $176,000.

Lyn Anthony Forester; Leilani Ann Richardson; Lisa Ann Hayner; Lawrence Allan Forester; Lori Ann Smiley; Christina L. Miller; Nicole Gray; Lynden J. Forester (dec'd) to Bill Hall Revocable Trust, L290, Stonewall Phase IV-B, $172,000.

Lance Nathaniel Benson to Jason Gerald Fuller, 107 Sunset Drive, North Little Rock. Tract/Blk 48, Sky Way, $170,000.

Memphis CashFlow, GP to Felicia Herron; Kristafur King, 7 Callan Lane, L4 B6, England Acres, $169,000.

Diane Goonan-Smith; Diane Elizabeth Smith; Emmerson R. Smith, Jr. (dec'd) to Stanley Boyd Phillips, 1013 Grazing Lane, Jacksonville. L24 B5, Jaxon Terrace Phase II, $167,500.

Honey Huts Homes, LLC to Axcial, LLC; 1215 Parkway St., Trust, Pt NE NW 22-2N-12W, $165,000.

Jesus Martinez to Isaias Martines Montoya, L29, Traskwood, $161,000.

Terri Stigall to Jonathan Reinbold; Joy Reinbold, 115 Utah St., North Little Rock. L60, Ranch Estates, $160,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Santhosh Krishnan Ramani; Sangeetha Gopalkrishnan, 1617 W. 16th St., North Little Rock. L8 B14, Lasker, $158,700.

Jonathan R. Reinbold; Joy M. Reinbold to Rebecca K. Dixon, 23 Frostwood Drive, Sherwood. L97, Stone Section E, $156,000.

Nancy H. Ramey; Nancy H. Moore; Christy M. Klucher to Dilan Veloso Mazariegos, 17 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock. L92, Walnut Valley, $155,000.

Clinton D. Porterfield; Damaris Porterfield to Christina Osorio, 601 Fernwood Ave., Sherwood. L3 B318, Park Hill NLR, $155,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Horwath Family Two, LLC, L11, Chicot Terrace, $155,000.

Elisha Ramer; Teresa Roseberry to Allyson Simmons; Shannon Lynn Johnson, 1732 Lilac Circle, Little Rock. L17, Riverside, $150,000.

Kahla Robinson; Kahla Hebert to MaShundra Covington, 6600 Woodfield Road, Little Rock. L9, Woodfield, $150,000.

Phillip Weinstein; The Marilyn B. Weinstein Trust to Myron E. Hodge; Misty L. Hodge; Damon E. Hodge, L11, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $150,000.

Print Headline: Real estate transactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT