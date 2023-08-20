Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded July 24-28.

Landmark Apartments Phase 1 Property Investors, LLC to Landmark Apartments Phase 1 Property Investors, LLC; Birmingham Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Bloome Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Brady Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Brennan 1 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Brennan 2 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Cobalt Landmark Phase 1, LLC; CVH Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Dewitt Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Emde-Beck Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Fairbairn Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Feldman Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Francis 1 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Francis 2 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Glenn Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Hinds Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Karon Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Krieger Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Lee Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Martin Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Morse Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Safeside1 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Shaffer Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Swift Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Thomas Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Weintraub Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Williams Landmark Phase 1, LLC Pt NW 7-1N-13W, $11,390,750.

Gerry A. Riser; Gerry A. Riser Revocable Trust; Audrey N. Riser; Audrey N. Riser Revocable Trust to Kevin W. Kuykendall; Carrie E. Kuykendall, L15 B92, Chenal Valley, $2,050,000.

Sleepy Chiwawas, LLC to 4611 Woodlawn, LLC; Equity IRA, LLC, Ls11-12 B23, Pulaski Heights, $1,405,000.

JDP Holdco, LLC to Lydia Lane, LLC, 11311 Mara Lynn Road, Little Rock. Ls23-24, Markham Mesa, $915,000.

Warren Remodeling, LLC to North Rock Estates, LLC, 5030 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Ls1-2, John L. Atkins- Mrs. MA Miller, $750,000.

Bradley J. Wood; Julie E. Wood to Adam Norwood; Hayden Norwood, 18018 Waterview Meadow Court, Roland. L313, Waterview Meadows, $700,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Monika Nevil Patel; Nevil M. Patel; Mukeshkumar Patel; Meenaben Patel, 14501 Stonebrook Lane, Maumelle. L32, Stonebrook Phase I, $620,000.

Stephanie Nabors; David Nabors (dec'd) to Nathan Taylor; Verenice Perez, 3703 Abbott Road, Cabot. Pt SE SW & Pt NE SW 11-4N-11W, $560,000.

Kayla Newcomb; Kayla Newcomb Revocable Trust to Frances Lyons; Gregory B. Smith, 14 Iviers Drive, Little Rock. L10 B29, Chenal Valley, $549,000.

Maria Mjeim; Gaby Karim Jabbour to Syed Mujtaba Naqvi, 19 Cove Creek Point, Little Rock. L15 B23, Woodlands Edge, $515,000.

Bennie F. Bowers, Jr.; Elsie V. Bowers to Amit K. Tiwari, 2 W. Lake Lane, Little Rock. L2 B2, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $510,000.

William Edward Sharp, Jr.; Marnie Sharp to Brent E. Jones; Sharla Jones, L65, Pulaski Heights Phase I, $492,500.

Shawn Michelle Banks; Kevin Odum to Logan Corley; Victoria Corley, L40, Candlewood Section 2, $469,900.

Madhusudhanan Penattu Unnikrishnan; Sheeba Madhusudhanan to Nakesha Jackson, 46 Forest Valley Lane, Little Rock. L35, Forest Valley, $465,000.

Michael Drew Dees; Erin Dees to Kenneth Andrew Martin, Jr.; Monique deOliveira Teixeira Martin, 78 Aberdeen Drive, Little Rock. L6 B22, Chenal Valley, $465,000.

Darby Wilson Wallace to Linda Fletcher, 4 Butterfield Lane, Little Rock. L26, Piedmont, $452,500.

Ramo Development, LLC to Derald Johnson; Holly Elizabeth Johnson, 81 Fletcher Ridge Cir., Little Rock. L4 B3, Fletcher Valley, $439,900.

Darshan Mehta; Esha R. Patel to Ajay Mutyala; Durga Talam, 104 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L2 B2, Parkside at Wildwood, $415,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Steven Schilling; Paula Schilling, 15024 Matterhorn Loop, Maumelle. L10, Stonebrook Phase I, $412,000.

Rhonda Carter to Terry Huey; Barbara Huey, 3 Mossy Rock Cove, Little Rock. L11 B2, Woodlands Edge, $400,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Laura Pelley; Scott Pelley, L12 B1, Woodlands Park, $399,999.

Robert L. Glover to Dalton Coleman; Susan D. Coleman; Coleman Family Revocable Trust, L17 B4, Gap Creek, $395,000.

Lindell Lamark Johnson to James Albert Jefferson; Tamara Denise Jefferson, 2900 Moonstone Cove, Sherwood. L45 B11, Stonehill, $350,000.

Jon A. Holcomb; Carline Holcomb; Caroline Tyler to Eric Richard Godwin; Caroline Godwin, 57 Wingate Drive, Little Rock. Ls57-58, Wingate Plot C Replat, $350,000.

Beverly Shelton Willard Thompson; Virgil W. Shelton Revocable Living Trust to Gerald K. Johnson; Gerald K. Johnson Revocable Trust, Apt. A-601, Treetops HPR, $345,000.

Mary Gibson; Gibson Living Trust to Bettye J. Brooks, 7500 Choctaw Road, Little Rock. Ls330 & 331, Briarwood, $340,000.

Jeffrey Ingram; Suzanne Ingram to Murville Camille McCormick, 3109 Village East Drive, North Little Rock. L12, Village East, $339,000.

Kimberly A. Burri to Tommy Allien; Michaelle Allien, 14 Joel Lane, Maumelle. L11, Chalets at Country Club, $335,000.

Juliet Lyons Compton; Betty Harding Lyons Revocable Trust to Matthew Goodhart; Emily Goodhart, 1308 N. Mellon Drive, Little Rock. L26, Hall Cove, $329,900.

James D. Williams; Cheryl A. Williams to Roy D. Ryder, III; Ryder Trust, L27, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $328,000.

Brian Crayton; Brittany Crayton to Taneesha L. Broady, 138 Sancerre Drive, Maumelle. L915, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $310,000.

Luther Raymond Hodges to John E. Anthony; Isabel Anthony, L129, Cammack Woods, $299,000.

Antoine Munfakh; Melissa Munfakh to Brendan O'Neal; Rachel O'Neal, 17 MeKee Circle, North Little Rock. L25 B6, Lakewood Northeast, $297,000.

Robert E. Kjelden; Pradeep Kjelden to Caroline Lukyamuzi, 237 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle. L45 B23, Maumelle Valley Estates, $290,000.

Pendleton Properties, LLC to Juan Francisco Garcia; Sabre Garcia, 3000 Main St., Little Rock. L9 B2, South Main St., $285,000.

Terrie Turner to MLB Homes, LLC, 2111 Hinson Road 17, Little Rock. L17, Chelsea Square, $285,000.

Joshua L. Hesselbein; Shalae N. Hesselbein to Jeremy Parker, 2908 Waterfront Cove, Sherwood. L4, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $285,000.

Dannette Tabor; Carmen Weaver to Tamara Danielle Martin, 6913 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L40 B2, Gap Creek, $275,900.

Amelia H. Muse to Lisa S. Johnson, L3-R, Glen Abbey Court Replat, $275,000.

Pamela Kay Pruett; Ricky Lee Pruett (dec'd) to Kenneth Jones, 1002 Steeple Chase Cove, Jacksonville. L490, Foxwood Phase X, $272,000.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to John E. Hays, 4 Buckthorn Drive, Little Rock. L2 B3, Woodcreek, $270,000.

Freda B. Council; Don R. Council to James Wingo; Regina Wingo, 1 Bradford Drive, Little Rock. L118, Lindenwood, $266,000.

Richard K. Wentz; Janet E. Wentz to Nathan Thomas Ward, 12 Charmante Cove, Maumelle. L1167, Sologne- The Country Club of Arkansas PRD Phase XVII, $260,000.

Gregory D. Giordano; Hannah Elizabeth Giordano to Lauaren EG Bradley, 1717 Whitehaven Drive, Sherwood. L5 B3, Northbrook, $255,000.

Dathan A. Gaskill; Jane B. Gaskill to Evangelina C. Atkinson; Evangelina C. Atkinson Revocable Trust, 339 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 339, Cambridge Place HPR, $251,000.

Natural State Contractors, Inc. to Shanara P. Brown; Carmella L. Brown, 1101 Welch St., Little Rock. L12 B9, Masonic, $250,000.

Paul David McClung; Stacy Renee Haglal; McClung Living Trust to Frank Thomas; Gwendolyn Hood Thomas, 108 Carnelian Drive, Sherwood. L18 B2, Stonehill Phase I, $250,000.

Abraham Joseph Gygax; Victoria Gygax to Matthew Darr, 311 N. Van Buren St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B4, Pfeifer, $249,000.

Nash Development, LLC to Alisha G. Dobbins, 5701 Old Hickory Road, Little Rock. L197, Pecan Lake, $247,000.

Mark Dalton Yates; Linda Yates to CBT Forestry, LLC; Rush & Co, Inc., Pt NW SE 10-1S-13W, $245,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Carmel B. Filbeck; Catherine D. Filbeck, L67, White Oak Crossing, $235,025.

Asha Lynn Bost; James Bost to Laurel K. Wathen, L34 B127, Park Hill NLR, $234,000.

Timothy Andrew Taylor; Allison Taylor to Kishina K. Thomas, 1800 Williford St., Sherwood. L13 B4, Bear Paw Phase III, $233,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brenda L. Jacques, 10509 Darla Lane, North Little Rock. L66, White Oak Crossing, $232,775.

Thomas J. Mahaffey to Brian Melton; Rebecca Honea, 17620 Brady Road, Roland. Pt SE NE 8-3N-14W, $225,000.

Justin Hamilton; Myka Hamilton to David Arnold; Whitney Arnold, 50 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L140, Kingspark, $225,000.

Judy K. Hicks; The Judy K. Hicks Revocable Trust to Timothy Preator; Darrah Preator, 15500 Foxmoor Drive, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 30-1S-12W, $222,000.

Ludovic Jean Gruel; Tara Tamar Gruel to Ludovic Jean Gruel; Tara Tamar Gruel; 1005 W. B Ave. Trust, L31 B43, Park Hill NLR, $221,501.

Angelia Diann Montoya; Angelia Diann Edwards to Shelby Elaine Welch, 1712 Peony St., North Little Rock. L549, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $219,000.

Oakdale Estates, LLC to Brad Savage Miller, Ls15-16, Millers Ridge Estates Phase I, $218,000.

Darin S. Mitchell; Anna S. Mitchell to Joshua Eugene Noah, L34R B5, Summerwood, $215,000.

Derek Elsass; Meagan Elsass to Hannah Hines, 2 Pinecrest Lane, Maumelle. L10, Piney Cove, $210,000.

Brian Coats; Charlotte Coats to Christy Lynn Hobby; Lucille Hobby, 2204 E. Lee Ave., Sherwood. L5 B7, Carroll Heights, $210,000.

MidArk Houses, LLC to Madison Land Development, LLC, Tract F, Davis Tract No.2 Replat, $199,900.

Nicholas A. Joubert to Eric Joel Wilson, 17 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L18, Kingspark, $189,900.

Brandon R. Bland to Marquito Renay Lowery, 12304 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock. L514, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $185,000.

Beth Lacy; Beth Turner; Martin Lacy to Jacob Landis, 127 Spring Oak Drive, Sherwood. L14 B2, Sherwood North, $185,000.

Brian R. Williams; Deborah Blackburn to Kimberley Weber, 13 Kingsbsridge Way, Little Rock. Apt. 13, Kingsbridge Townhones HPR No.1- Kingsbridge Replat, $185,000.

Jennifer P. Thomas to Sarah L. Perkins, 3 Oak Forest Drive, Maumelle. L134, Rolling Oaks Phase I, $185,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Brett Corcoran, 5909 Southwick Drive, Little Rock. L21, South Gate, $183,500.

Kay Herrington Alonzo to Shretta Morris; Bryant Morris, Ls4-5 B3, Buddenburg's- Argenta, $180,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Therese Valadez, 4716 Sunny Hill Court, Little Rock. L14, Seals, $178,500.

William S. Milam to Stephen William Deavult; Jessica Deavult, 1319 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. L8 B8, Oak Forest, $178,000.

CHB Properties, LLC to Arrived AR Irene, LLC Ls3-4, Plainview, $176,000.

Patricia Young to Arrived AR Fletcher, LLC, L3 B10, Missouri Pacific, $176,000.

Lyn Anthony Forester; Leilani Ann Richardson; Lisa Ann Hayner; Lawrence Allan Forester; Lori Ann Smiley; Christina L. Miller; Nicole Gray; Lynden J. Forester (dec'd) to Bill Hall Revocable Trust, L290, Stonewall Phase IV-B, $172,000.

Lance Nathaniel Benson to Jason Gerald Fuller, 107 Sunset Drive, North Little Rock. Tract/Blk 48, Sky Way, $170,000.

Memphis CashFlow, GP to Felicia Herron; Kristafur King, 7 Callan Lane, L4 B6, England Acres, $169,000.

Diane Goonan-Smith; Diane Elizabeth Smith; Emmerson R. Smith, Jr. (dec'd) to Stanley Boyd Phillips, 1013 Grazing Lane, Jacksonville. L24 B5, Jaxon Terrace Phase II, $167,500.

Honey Huts Homes, LLC to Axcial, LLC; 1215 Parkway St., Trust, Pt NE NW 22-2N-12W, $165,000.

Jesus Martinez to Isaias Martines Montoya, L29, Traskwood, $161,000.

Terri Stigall to Jonathan Reinbold; Joy Reinbold, 115 Utah St., North Little Rock. L60, Ranch Estates, $160,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Santhosh Krishnan Ramani; Sangeetha Gopalkrishnan, 1617 W. 16th St., North Little Rock. L8 B14, Lasker, $158,700.

Jonathan R. Reinbold; Joy M. Reinbold to Rebecca K. Dixon, 23 Frostwood Drive, Sherwood. L97, Stone Section E, $156,000.

Nancy H. Ramey; Nancy H. Moore; Christy M. Klucher to Dilan Veloso Mazariegos, 17 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock. L92, Walnut Valley, $155,000.

Clinton D. Porterfield; Damaris Porterfield to Christina Osorio, 601 Fernwood Ave., Sherwood. L3 B318, Park Hill NLR, $155,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Horwath Family Two, LLC, L11, Chicot Terrace, $155,000.

Elisha Ramer; Teresa Roseberry to Allyson Simmons; Shannon Lynn Johnson, 1732 Lilac Circle, Little Rock. L17, Riverside, $150,000.

Kahla Robinson; Kahla Hebert to MaShundra Covington, 6600 Woodfield Road, Little Rock. L9, Woodfield, $150,000.

Phillip Weinstein; The Marilyn B. Weinstein Trust to Myron E. Hodge; Misty L. Hodge; Damon E. Hodge, L11, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $150,000.