Retiree finds creativity in garden

In planning his retirement, Roderick Greene of Camden said he wanted to find a way to spend his time stress-free. Working 12- to 14-hour shifts as a chemist at a hazardous waste management company took a toll on his body. He hoped to find a pastime that would allow him to be creative, find inner peace and bring joy to others.

"I started to think more and more about gardening," he said. "My parents and grandparents had gardens, and I have memories of helping them out, weeding and picking the vegetables. In my retirement, I started seeing gardening as a way to help myself 'think healthy.' This could be an investment in my health. And my motto has always been 'Your health is your wealth.'"

One day, Greene came across an article in the newspaper about the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Beginning Farmers Class. Offered by UAPB's Small Farm Program, the educational course provides training and technical assistance to those new to agriculture, wishing to transition into agriculture from another field or looking for a post-retirement opportunity.

"The UAPB Small Farm Program shows those new to agriculture how to operate a farm or garden in an organized way," he said. "The program staff helped me with ideas on what to grow and told me about opportunities to take advantage of. For example, I am currently in a USDA urban agriculture program to receive funding for high tunnels. This will allow me to extend my growing seasons."

Greene, who grows produce organically, is currently preparing for the fall season and is growing sweet potatoes and collard greens. His main focus, however, is on growing flowers.

"I am currently working on a plan to supply flowers to florists within a 100-mile radius," he said. "You can't import the kind of flowers I'm growing. The local florists I am in touch with are excited about working with me. I'm even trying to obtain software that will show florists what kinds of flowers I have available."

An advocate of thinking outside the box, Greene is looking into other potential revenue streams. He is currently considering producing more value-added products, which are made when raw produce is processed into higher-value, marketable goods. Specifically, he is drying flowers to use in the creation of hand-made wreathes and developing vegetable mixes that are used in the production of dog food.

"You have to be open to new ideas and seek out new opportunities -- you never know what opportunities are out there," he said. "For example, I found out that a local community from Africa likes eating sweet potato leaves, so I am selling them the leaves from my sweet potato plants. You have to connect to different people, stay open and seek new ideas."

As he gets started in his new floral business venture, Greene reminisces about his past.

"I was even an entrepreneur as a kid," he said. "When I was young, I sold vegetable and flower seeds to everyone I could in Camden, Hot Springs and Little Rock. My grandmothers were my best customers. They would buy up my seeds and plant them all. The flowers they grew impressed me – it was very pretty."

In addition to feeling connected to his past, Greene enjoys the peace and joy that growing plants brings both himself and others.

"I talk to my plants -- and the plants don't talk back," he said. "Spending time every day with my plants is peaceful and stress-free. I try to share the joy with others too -- I give away cabbage, peas and other vegetables to a group of seniors. It makes them happy and gives them something to talk about. Growing vegetables and flowers makes me feel like I am here for a reason -- to make people smile."

Greene recommends that other individuals interested in getting started in farming or gardening get in touch with the UAPB Small Farm Program for guidance. He said the supportive staff give people the direction and resources they need to be successful.

"For me personally, it has been very enjoyable to gain all this knowledge and education being around Black professionals at an HBCU," he said. "My parents both attended UAPB when it was Arkansas Mechanical, Agricultural and Normal College (AM&N). Now this university has helped me accomplish a lot."

Greene said he continues to participate in educational programming by the UAPB Small Farm Program both in-person and virtually through webinars. He has also taken classes on agriculture through Tuskegee University and Prairie View A&M University.

"I feel like I am a sponge absorbing all this knowledge," he said. "At some point in my life, the Lord directed me back to agriculture. I am not looking to get rich -- I only have five acres, but that's enough for me. I am currently doing the thing I enjoy most in life."

For information on how to participate in programming by the UAPB Small Farm Program, contact Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

Will Hehemann is an Extension Specialist -- Communications with the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.