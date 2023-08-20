Rivalry week kicks off football season

The opening week of high school football is also the biggest week with three marquee River Valley rivalry games to kick off the season.

Thursday, Roland hosts Muldrow in Oklahoma's Battle of 64 while Van Buren hosts Alma in the Battle of the Bone.

Friday, Southside hosts Northside hosts in the Battle of Rogers Avenue.

Northside and Southside scrimmaged this week in final tuneups with Southside going to Siloam Springs while Northside visited Broken Arrow.

Southside rolled up 388 yards of offense, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from Carter Zimmerman to George Herrell on the first play of the two-quarter timed varsity scrimmage on Tuesday.

Northside lost to Broken Arrow on Thursday, 14-0, but kept the Tigers out of the end zone on their final two possessions.

Northside moved the ball, offensively, with first downs on all five possessions but couldn't cash in two opportunities on the final possessions.

"We'll watch film and continue to work out things we need to schematically," Northside coach Felix Curry said. "We'll continue to look to see if we have the right guys in the right place that's the right fit."

Junior quarterback McLane Moody was 12-of-23 passing for 135 yards for the Grizzlies.

Van Buren hosts Alma on Friday and both went through scrimmages earlier in the week; Van Buren at Farmington on Tuesday, and Alma at home against Ozark on Monday.

Van Buren quarterback Bryce Perkins threw three touchdown passes in the Pointers' scrimmage.

Muldrow hosted Panama on Friday night in a two-hour scrimmage that included junior varsity and a 20-minute half with a running clock.

"It was hit and miss, but the effort was good for the first time out," Muldrow coach Logan Coatney said. "Offensively, we had some good plays. We had some missed assignments but the effort was very good on both sides of the ball."

Senior defensive end Tristan Walter had a sack for Muldrow on Friday night while senior tackle Will Stratmann recovered a fumble.

Muldrow hosts Roland, which went to Grove on Friday for a scrimmage, on Thursday in the biggest rivalry in the River Valley on the Oklahoma side. The schools are separated by only seven miles down Highway 64, but the city limits for each town actually butt up against each other.

Greenwood's defense was stellar in its scrimmage game on Tuesday against Fayetteville.

Brady Pettigrew recorded a sack on Fayetteville's first play, and Landon Nelms returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown on the next play. On Fayetteville's next series, Cash Archer had a sack on the second play, and Zach Edwards recovered a fumble, which was forced by Zack Zitzmann, on the fourth play.

"They've got some guys that can really stretch the field and their quarterback can really throw the ball," Greenwood coach Chris Young said. "A couple of times they got behind us, and they barely overthrew it so we've got to get that fixed, defensively."

Greenwood will host defending Class 6A-II state champion Stillwater on Friday.

"We want to play good teams," Young said. "We play Stillwater, and those guys are going to make us better on down the road."