A former gas station, El Super Taco is now home to one of the citys best cheap eats — tacos, tortas, and traditional Mexican dishes, served with white cheese dip and hot sauce. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)

Want to dine like a local in Fort Smith? I've spent years diving into neighborhood eateries, nostalgic locales and piles of suggestions to... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Food For Films

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content