Ross Williams is named to fill coach, director roles at UAPB

Ross Williams has been named running backs coach and director of video operation at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Williams, a Jacksonville, Fla., native, previously spent seven years as assistant wide receivers coach and video coordinator at Missouri State University. He was part of a prolific offense led by then-Coach Bobby Petrino.

During Williams' tenure at Missouri State, the Bears' offense ranked second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, averaging over 282 yards per game. Williams played a major part in bringing along current Kansas City Chiefs wideout Ty Scott, who set school records for receptions (66), receiving yards (1,110), and receiving touchdowns (8), earning first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as well as first-team Hero Sports All-American honors.

Prior to Missouri State, Williams was running backs coach, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Edward Waters University; and receivers coach at Atlantic Coast High School in Jacksonville.

Williams played collegiately at Bethune-Cookman University, where he was a part of 2 HBCU national championship Teams. He would later finish his career at Monmouth University.

Williams graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Decision Sciences from Monmouth University in 2016. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the American Football Coaches Association, the Positive Coaching Alliance, and the Jacksonville Urban League. He is also father to a daughter, Eden Grace, 7.