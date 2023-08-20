Sections
Ross Williams is named to fill coach, director roles at UAPB

by Staff Report | Today at 2:29 a.m.
Ross Williams

Ross Williams has been named running backs coach and director of video operation at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Williams, a Jacksonville, Fla., native, previously spent seven years as assistant wide receivers coach and video coordinator at Missouri State University. He was part of a prolific offense led by then-Coach Bobby Petrino.

During Williams' tenure at Missouri State, the Bears' offense ranked second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, averaging over 282 yards per game. Williams played a major part in bringing along current Kansas City Chiefs wideout Ty Scott, who set school records for receptions (66), receiving yards (1,110), and receiving touchdowns (8), earning first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as well as first-team Hero Sports All-American honors.

Prior to Missouri State, Williams was running backs coach, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at Edward Waters University; and receivers coach at Atlantic Coast High School in Jacksonville.

Williams played collegiately at Bethune-Cookman University, where he was a part of 2 HBCU national championship Teams. He would later finish his career at Monmouth University.

Williams graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Decision Sciences from Monmouth University in 2016. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the American Football Coaches Association, the Positive Coaching Alliance, and the Jacksonville Urban League. He is also father to a daughter, Eden Grace, 7.

