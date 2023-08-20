School news: Ole Miss, SAU, UALR

Freed-Hardeman

Freed-Hardeman University held its spring commencement exercises in mid-May with some 286 students receiving baccalaureate, graduate and certificates, licensures and associate's degrees.

Among the graduating class was Abigail McCain of Centerton, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Photography and in Art Graphic Design and Major in Art Studio Art. McCain also made the spring semester Dean's List.

Freed-Hardeman is a private university in Henderson, Tenn., associated with the Churches of Christ.

Ole Miss

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the spring 2023 honor roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll. The following local students made the list:

Sarah Box of Rogers, majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences; Madison Owens of Fayetteville, Psychology; and Mercy Trahan of Fort Smith, Psychology.

The Dean's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

Also announced was the Chancellor's Honor Roll, recognizing students who earned a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. Local students making the list were:

Bailey Barnes of Springdale majoring in Southern Studies; Emillie Burgess of Fort Smith, Public Policy Leadership; Alexis Chasteen of Cave Springs, Accountancy; Natalie Gumm of Siloam Springs, English; Emma Hale of Springdale, Social Work; Weston Hudson of Springdale, Risk Management and Insurance; Carli Jones of Rogers, Exercise Science; and Mary Van Es of Centerton, Elementary Education.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university in Oxford, Miss.

SAU

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia has announced that 551 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the spring 2023 semester and have been named to its Dean's List. Included were:

Logan Bradley, a senior Criminal Justice major with a minor in Psychology from Booneville; Kimberly Crown, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fayetteville; William Luther, a senior Entrepreneurship major from Fayetteville; Lauren Vernon, a senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Fayetteville; Audrey Gathright, a sophomore Management major from Fort Smith; Caden Taylor, a senior Management major from Greenwood; William Vickery, a senior Sport Management (Coaching Option) major from Greenwood.

Madison Davis, a sophomore Chemistry (Forensic Science) major from Prairie Grove; Courtney Storey, a senior Marketing (Media Option) major from Rogers; Jenna Carter, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Springdale; Javan Phillips, a sophomore from Van Buren; Billie Corbin, a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron; and Shelby Williams, a junior Elementary Education (STEM) Non-Licensure major from Waldron.

A total of 551 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List.

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces its spring 2023 Chancellor's List, recognizing students with superior academic performance. To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA.

Local students who made the Chancellor's List include:

Tommi Ballance of Waldron; Mary Barker of Bella Vista; Gillian Brooks of Springdale; Courtney Cates of Fayetteville; Robert Cowgur of Bentonville; Josie Ellen-Shearer of Omaha; Jennifer Frazee of Rogers; Abigail Gavina of Waldron; Nichole Hamilton of Clarksville; Erin Hartley of Hackett; Aaliyah Jackson of Fayetteville; Brandy Jackson of Cave Springs; Brenda Morris of Fort Smith.

Dalton Nesbitt of Garfield; Joshua Pack of Barling; Asher Rackley of Harrison; Stephanie Sandoval of Decatur; Alexander Sohn of Springdale; Avery Spencer of Rogers; Ashley Thomas of Bella Vista; Ariyana Tomlinson of Lowell; Jonathan Watson of Rogers; and Bailey Williams of Van Buren.

Nearly 600 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2023 semester.

SAU Tech

Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced the Chancellor's List for spring 2023. Included on the Chancellor's List are students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.

Among them were: Caden Brown of Van Buren and Michael White of Fayetteville.

Located in East Camden, SAU Tech is a two-year public college, part of the Southern Arkansas University System.

Elmhurst

Madison McWhirter of Harrison was among more than 925 students named to Elmhurst University's spring 2023 Dean's List.

The Dean's List is composed of students who during the term attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00).

Located in Elmhurst, Ill., Elmhurst University is a four-year private institution of higher education founded in 1871 and affiliated with the United Church of Christ.

Ole Miss

More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Among them were:

Gwendelyn Gardner of Bella Vista, who majored in International Studies and Spanish; Xavier Martin of Fort Smith, Biological Science; Mercy Trahan of Fort Smith, Psychology; Gage Regier of Rogers, Psychology; Hunter Beringer of Bentonville, Marketing; Andrew Griffith of Bentonville, General Business; Ryan Roark of Fayetteville, Finance; Maren Martfeld of Springdale, Integrated Marketing Communications.

