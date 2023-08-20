SHINE ON: Jaxson Brust, Bentonville West

SHINE ON ....

JAXSON BRUST

SCHOOL Bentonville West

POSITION Wide receiver

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

WEIGHT 175

TWITTER HANDLE @lil_jswishyy

THE DIGITS Earned all-conference honors last season after he caught 66 passes for 729 yards and 8 TDs. ... Had eight receptions in three games last season, including the Wolverines' 35-24 victory over Fort Smith Southside as he finished with 102 yards and 3 TDs in that game. ... Returned 6 punts for 53 yards (8.8 yard average), including a 15-yard return during a playoff victory over Jonesboro. ... Switched jersey numbers this season from 80 to 2 upon the request of friend and former teammate Ty Durham, who wore 2 last year.

FAVORITE CLASS "I would have to say math. Math is my favorite class. I'm just better at math than any other subject, so I find it more enjoyable."

FAVORITE PREGAME MEAL "Obviously something a little light because you don't want to have too much. I will have to say a little chicken and rice, maybe a little mac and cheese or something."

I LISTEN TO "Pretty much anything from the lines of country to hip hop to Christian music. Whatever I'm feeling at the moment, really."

I BINGE WATCH "The TV show 'Friends.' I've probably seen every episode five times. It's so good. If I ever need a show to just watch, it's 'Friends.'"

I'M TERRIFIED OF "That's a tough one. Probably not knowing what's around me. Like if you go into a cave or somewhere and not know what's in there, it kind of freaks me out."

I WOULD NEVER, EVER "Diss a friend. I'm a loyal friend, so I wouldn't diss a friend. Like rat them out or something like that."

I DRIVE "I used to have a Kia Optima, but now I drive a Ford Explorer. It's my mom's old one. The other one kind of went out, so I had to get my mom's."

MY HERO IS "Football-wise, I grew up watching Wes Welker. I try to model my game after him. In real life, it's my dad. My dad's a real hero."

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS "Just the game itself -- going out and having fun, playing with your guys and battling out."

IN 10 YEARS I WILL "Hopefully I have a beautiful wife and kids. Hopefully be in the NFL -- that's the ultimate goal. But if not, find some coaching job."