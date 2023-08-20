SHINE ON Ozark’s Charlie Vandenberg

SHINE ON ....

NAME Charlie Vandenberg

SCHOOL Ozark

POSITION Offensive line

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-3

WEIGHT 285

TWITTER HANDLE @CharlieVanden12

THE DIGITS helped pave the way for Ozark to average 40 points per game on offense. The Hillbillies also rushed for more than 2,700 yards last season

FAVORITE CLASS math. I just love numbers

FAVORITE PREGAME MEAL I don't eat before games because I'll throw it up. We always eat after the game at a truck stop

I LISTEN TO country music

I BINGE WATCH nothing. I don't watch a lot of TV because I work a lot

I'M TERRIFIED OF heights. I found out I didn't like heights when I went cliff jumping.

I WOULD NEVER, EVER not try something once. I might not wear a Booneville or Charleston shirt though

I DRIVE three cars. I have a 1977 Corvette, a 1999 Dodge Durango and a 2006 car.

MY HERO IS my dad, Robbie. He is just a working man and works all the time. I got my work ethic from him

WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT FOOTBALL IS hitting people. I love the brotherhood, too

IN 10 YEARS I WILL be working. I'll probably be doing construction with my dad