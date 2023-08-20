Small country church brought them together





Doris Tucker heard Richard Akin speak at her little country church and, after, her parents invited him for Sunday lunch.

"Then a year later, on Aug. 28, 1953, we were married," says Richard, who grew up in Monticello.

Pleasant Valley Springs Baptist Church was in the Coleman community, near Monticello in Drew County. Richard was 17 and new to the ministry when he got an invitation to speak there.

"It was a little, small, church, 60 or 70 in attendance," he says. "Back in those days, a family in the church, whoever the speaker was for that Sunday, a family would invite them home for lunch."

They don't remember what they ate that day, or what they discussed with her mother as she served the meal or with her father, who served on the board for the local one-room schoolhouse. But after that they had an opportunity to see each other at least once a week.

"The reason they had me come out and speak for them was that the church was out of a pastor," he says. "And so even at just age 17, after I went and spoke that one time, they called me to be their pastor, and that consisted of me just going out and speaking on Sundays."

Richard says they probably went to a church event for their first date.

"There wasn't that much to go and do in a small town like Monticello," he says. "You had the movie theater and not many places to go out to eat."

Once they started dating, Doris often accompanied Richard to the homes of church members when they invited him for lunch after preaching.

"We're real close to the same age -- there's only six days difference in our ages," he says. "However, she finished high school one year ahead of me and she elected not to attend college and so she just found a job here in town."

Doris worked first for the hospital in Monticello and then for a bank. Her apartment was a few blocks from his family's home.

"So then we would see each other during the week and then every Sunday," he says.

Having similar backgrounds and sharing religious beliefs gave them a strong foundation, according to Richard.

"And, well, she was a very attractive young lady," he says. "I saw her and then we had a lot of things in common and we were drawn together."

Richard intended to enroll in seminary in Little Rock right after graduation.

"As time went on what we talked about was, why don't we just go on and get married at the end of the summer when I finish high school, and then we just go to Little Rock together," he says.

That's what they did.

They had originally planned to marry on Saturday, Aug. 29, but Richard's uncle was to officiate, and he asked if they would have the ceremony a day earlier to allow him more time to drive home to Henderson, Texas, and prepare for his Sunday sermon.

"We said, 'Oh, no, there's nothing significant about that day,'" Doris says. "I was a little bit nervous but I got dressed and my mom and dad took me up there and I got out of the car and Daddy ushered me down the aisle."

Doris had bought a bedroom suite with her earnings from the bank, and they collected a few more pieces of furniture to haul to Little Rock in a pickup they borrowed from a church member.

She had almost a year's experience in banking, and she was hired at the first bank where she applied. Richard went to his classes and worked full time at a grocery store.

"Then we would drive down every weekend and I would speak out at Doris' home church out in the country," he says.

When he finished at the seminary after three years, he became pastor of a church in Van Buren.

Richard and Doris had their first child a few months after they arrived there. Two years later they left for a church in Henderson, where their second child was born. There were two more placements -- and two more children -- before they were sent to a church in Little Rock.

They raised four children -- Mike Akin who lives with his wife, Susan, in Monticello; Jan Savage who lives with her husband, Steve, in Bauxite; Reenae Mullahey, who lives with her husband, Steve, in Dana Point, Calif.; and the late Rick Akin. The couple have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Richard invested in various businesses to supplement his pastoral salary. He learned upholstery from a friend he met in seminary. When he and Doris built a house in Little Rock, he created a workshop with a sewing machine and basic tools, and he ran his own upholstery shop for several years. He left the ministry later and manufactured furniture for health care organizations and worked in real estate.

He says he couldn't have done all of that without Doris' support over the last 70 years.

"It doesn't seem like it's been that long," she says. "Good night, I just can't hardly believe it."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: "I thought he was a good preacher."

He says: "I thought she was a very attractive young lady and I thought I wanted to meet her and find out more about her."

On our wedding day:

She says: "I got dressed at home and then my mom and dad took me to the church."

He says: "I was a little bit nervous when we got married, and we both came from backgrounds where marriage is not something that you enter into lightly."

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: "Youve got to give and take to get along with anybody."

He says: "I guess the key word is commitment."





Doris Tucker and Richard Akin were married on Aug. 28, 1953. Richard had lunch with Doris’ family after having preaching at their church — the same one where they were married one year later. “I asked my dad, ‘What do you think of this one?’” Doris says. “And he said, ‘Well, I think he would be a catch.’” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





