‘Small Works on Paper’ exhibits, ‘Western Swing’ screens





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART

'Small Works' at UALR

The Arkansas Arts Council's traveling "Small Works on Paper" exhibition, 40 two-dimensional artworks no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches and created by 27 Arkansas artists, is on display Tuesday-Sept. 22 in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery, Windgate Center of Art and Design, at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The Windgate Center will host a 5:30-7:30 p.m. reception Sept. 7. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

FILM

'Swinging' documentary

The Fort Smith Museum of History, in partnership with the Fort Smith International Film Festival, will screen the Arkansas premiere of the documentary "The Birth and History of Western Swing," 5 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. A dance featuring Western Swing band Western Swing Rules will follow at 7:30. Light refreshments will be available.

The documentary, an entry in the film festival, which runs Friday-Saturday at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, chronicles the origins and immense popularity of Western Swing and features stars from Hollywood and the music world. Associate producer Robert Huston, a Western Swing historian, and executive producer Mike Markwardt will take after-screening questions.

Admission is by suggested donation of $10, benefiting the museum and the film festival. Call (479) 783-7841 or visit fortsmithmuseum.org.

ETC.

Potluck & Poison Ivy

Guitarist, composer and educator Jake Hertzog "headlines" this month's Potluck and Poison Ivy, Thursday at the Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Doors open at 6 p.m. The $35 ticket includes dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org/buy-tickets.

Hertzog has released 10 albums as bandleader across the genres of jazz, rock and classical new music. He has toured throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and India and performed and recorded with Randy Brecker, Ivan Neville, Mike Clarke, Blondie Chaplin, Anton Fig, Corey Glover, Barry Altschul, Dave Leibman and Ingrid Jensen.

ASU-Beebe series

Arkansas State University-Beebe opens its 2023-24 Lecture-Concert Series with a performance by the Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble, 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in The Grove, behind State Hall on the campus, 1000 Iowa St., Beebe.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ NASA solar scientist Mitzi Adams will discuss the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse and other wonders of the solar system in a talk titled "The Sun, Space, Weather and Eclipses," 10 a.m. Sept. 29 in the Owen Center theater, 1102 W. College St., Beebe.

◼️ Music professor Brent Bristow will lecture on "The Iconic Monsters of Halloween," 12:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the ASU-Beebe Science Building Lecture Hall.

◼️ The Nov. 30 community Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 2 p.m. with a pottery sale in The Grove to raise funds for the Student Emergency Hope Fund, with a visit from Santa Claus, crafts, refreshments, hayrides, holiday photos and entertainment. The main program at 5:30 p.m. features a greeting from ASU-Beebe Chancellor Jennifer Methvin, the tree-lighting ceremony and a performance by Studio 360 dancers. Free.

◼️ Cirque Zuma Zuma performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Owen Center theater.

◼️ Former Disney Imagineer McNair Wilson shares stories of his time with Disney at 7 p.m. April 4 in the Owen Center theater.

Season passes are $30. Tickets for individual shows are $10, $5 for educators, military personnel, K-12 students and seniors citizens 60-plus. Visit asub.ticketleap.com.

The rest of the performing arts lineup:

◼️ Theater: The ASU-Beebe theater department will stage "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" (music and lyrics by Meredith Willson and book by Richard Morris) Nov. 2-5 and an adaptation by the ASU-Beebe theater department of "Alice in Wonderland" April 18-21 in the Owen Center theater. Tickets are $5. asub.ticketleap.com.

◼️ Music (all concerts, 7:30 p.m. in the Owen Center theater): The ASU-Beebe Symphonic Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Nov. 14, March 7 and April 25. Singers and Chamber Singers concerts are Oct. 10, Dec. 5, March 12 and April 29.

◼️ The Abington Library series (except as noted, all events at 9:30 a.m., Abington Library, 204 N. Palm Street, Beebe): "Arkansas History in Songs & Stories" by Charley Sandage, Oct. 3; "Ozark Dogs & Don't Know Tough" by Eli Cranor, Oct. 12; "Arkansas Backstories, Volume One & Two" by Joe David Rice in November (time and date to be determined). Free.

◼️ On display at the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St., Beebe -- September: "Michael Shaeffer"; October: "Couples that Create: Fernandez"; November: "ASU-Beebe Student Show"; February: "Arshia Khan"; March: "Liz Koerner"; April: "ASU-Beebe Student Show." Free.

Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys were among the creators of the genre known as Western Swing and figure prominently in the documentary "The Birth and History of Western Swing," screening Thursday at the Fort Smith Museum of History. A stamp honoring Wills was issued in September 1993. (AP file photo/David J. Phillip)



Thursday's Potluck and Poison Ivy features guitarist, composer and educator Jake Hertzog at the Joint in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



The Suzie Glaze New Folk Ensemble performs Sept. 21 at Arkansas State University-Beebe. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





