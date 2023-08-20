Suspect in Little Rock shooting arrested near Texarkana

The suspect in a Saturday afternoon shooting at Little Rock was arrested near Texarkana later in the day, Little Rock police said.

Omar Pena-Romero, 23, was apprehended by Arkansas State Police late Saturday and transported back to Little Rock for questioning, police said.

Authorities responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to 1121 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, and discovered a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a media release. Police disclosed no information about the person who was shot, but confirmed that the victim was transported to a local hospital "with life-threatening injuries" and remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

While the shooting was described as a domestic dispute, the address of the shooting is that of Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services in downtown Little Rock.

Pena-Romero was jailed and charged with domestic battery of the first degree, violation of a no-contact order and unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate certain crimes.