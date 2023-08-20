Tagovailoa rebounds for Dolphins

HOUSTON -- Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted on his first play of the preseason Saturday for the Miami Dolphins against the Houston Texans.

His second drive went much better.

Playing in his first game since sustaining a concussion on Christmas Day, Tagovailoa led a 14-play, 93-yard drive capped by a 2-yard scoring run by Raheem Mostert to give the Dolphins an early lead in a 28-3 exhibition win Saturday.

Tagovailoa sat down after that, ending his day 5 of 7 for 61 yards for the Dolphins.

Houston rookie C.J. Stroud was much sharper Saturday than he was in his NFL debut last week when he was picked off on his first possession and finished with 13 yards passing on two drives. Playing the entire first half Saturday, the second overall pick was 7 of 12 for 60 yards and helped the Texans to a field goal on his second drive.

He had five straight completions on that drive, highlighted by a 14-yard throw on the run to Noah Brown. Stroud hasn't yet been announced as the team's starter. But he has started both preseason games and works almost exclusively with the first team in practice, making it seem increasingly likely that he'll replace Davis Mills this season.

While Stroud showed improvement Saturday, perhaps the biggest play of the day for Houston came early in the second quarter by defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who was taken third in this year's draft.

Anderson came off the line unblocked and plowed over running back Salvon Ahmed to sack Skylar Thompson for an 11-yard loss and force a fumble. Thompson quickly jumped on the ball to get it back.

Anderson, who had 58 1/2 tackles for losses and 34 1/2 sacks in three seasons for Alabama, is expected to help improve a defense that has struggled to get to the quarterback in recent years.

That drive ended in a punt for Miami, but Thompson got going after that, throwing two touchdown passes in the second quarter to make it 21-3 at the half.

Ahmed scored the first one on an 8-yard reception before Thompson connected with Braxton Berrios on an 18-yard score. That touchdown was set up by a 65-yard run by Ahmed three plays earlier.

Tagovailoa was picked off on the first play of the game by Denzel Perryman, who returned it 19 yards. The Texans couldn't capitalize on the turnover as Stroud was called for a delay of game on third down from the 1 and his pass on fourth down fell incomplete.

JAGUARS 25, LIONS 7

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions planned to play backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for just a few series, giving the recently signed veteran a chance to get in the flow of game speed.

Jacksonville was not accommodating.

The Jaguars sacked Bridgewater on his first snap, held him to a total of 2 yards on his first three possessions and forced a fumble to compel Coach Dan Campbell to keep him on the field deep into the second quarter.

C.J. Beathard threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington late in the first half and the Jaguars went on win easily. He filled in for Trevor Lawrence.

TITANS 24, VIKINGS 16

MINNEAPOLIS -- Malik Willis rushed for 91 yards and threw a touchdown pass while playing the entire game for Tennessee, and the Titans dominated at the line of scrimmage in an exhibition victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie Tyjae Spears had a 33-yard touchdown run, Julius Chestnut rushed for 98 yards and a score and the Titans racked up 281 yards on the ground to give resting star Derrick Henry a good show.

Willis, the 2022 third-round draft pick, has been competing with rookie Will Levis for the backup role to Ryan Tannehill. Levis was injured Thursday in a joint practice with the Vikings, giving Willis an extended opportunity.

PATRIOTS 21, PACKERS 17, susp.

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- New England's exhibition game with the Green Bay Packers was suspended after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter.

Bolden, a seventh-round pick from Jackson State, appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay's Malik Heath. As medical officials treated Bolden, both teams left their respective sidelines and got on the field, with some players getting on one knee.

After Bolden was carted off the field, the two teams conferred and decided not to continue the game. The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.

CHIEFS 38, CARDINALS 10

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Patrick Mahomes saw his first extended action of the preseason, throwing for 105 yards and a touchdown, and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled past the Arizona Cardinals.

The reigning MVP for the defending Super Bowl champs completed 10 of 15 passes, playing the entire first quarter.

Rookie receiver Rashee Rice -- a second-round pick out of SMU -- caught eight passes for 96 yards.

BUCCANEERS 13, JETS 6

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Baker Mayfield might have won Tampa Bay's starting quarterback job without even taking a snap in the Buccaneers' exhibition win over the New York Jets .

Mayfield was held out and remained on the sideline the game -- a possible sign he has moved ahead of Kyle Trask in the competition to open the season under center

Trask went 16 of 23 for 122 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to rookie Trey Palmer, in the first half.

Zach Wilson started for New York and played the first half as he continues to get work in the preseason as the backup to Aaron Rodgers. He was 9 of 13 for 70 yards, and had a 35-yard run in his two quarters.

COLTS 24, BEARS 17

INDIANAPOLIS -- Sam Ehlinger directed two fourth-quarter touchdown drives and Jake Funk's late 4-yard TD run lifted Indianapolis past Chicago.

Neither of the two feature attractions -- Bears quarterback Justin Fields nor Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson -- played.

STEELERS 27, BILLS 15

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett guided a pair of quick touchdown drives in less than a quarter's work and Pittsburgh defeated Buffalo.

The second-year quarterback connected on a third-down pass during the first possession for Pittsburgh to set up a 62-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Warren. Pickett then hit Freiermuth for a 25-yard score on the first snap after a 54-yard punt return by Calvin Austin.