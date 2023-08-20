Whether it was rural labor during his childhood or the challenge of taking office as the first Republican in Garland County since Reconstruction,...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Teddy Earl MullenixTed Mullenix beat the odds the old-fashioned way and built a political career for himself as a Republican state representative in a dark blue county. A lobbyist and philanthropist, Mullenix also likes by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:22 a.m.
“My banker told me I better learn to be funny. That was probably the best thing that happened to me my whole life. I was so blessed, a lot of people thought that was funny and it’s just a joy to make people laugh and forget their troubles.” -Ted Mullenix (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)
Print Headline: Teddy Earl Mullenix
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT