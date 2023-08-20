“My banker told me I better learn to be funny. That was probably the best thing that happened to me my whole life. I was so blessed, a lot of people thought that was funny and it’s just a joy to make people laugh and forget their troubles.” -Ted Mullenix (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Whether it was rural labor during his childhood or the challenge of taking office as the first Republican in Garland County since Reconstruction,...

Teddy Earl Mullenix

