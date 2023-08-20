Texas law reveals a complex picture

As unrelenting heat set in across Texas this summer, opponents of a sweeping new law targeting local regulations took to the airwaves and internet with an alarming message: Outdoor workers would be banned from taking water breaks.

Workers would die, experts and advocates said, with high temperatures topping 100 degrees and staying there for much of the past two months.

But a closer look at the law, and the local ordinances requiring water breaks, reveals a more complicated picture.

At least one political analyst said the dispute is less about worker protection and more about politics, as conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats battle for control of local governments.

House Bill 2127, passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature in April and set to take effect Sept. 1, blocks local governments from enforcing legislation clashing with existing state law. Cities and counties would be required to demonstrate that their policies are in compliance.

Proponents say it will help Texas to live up to its pro-business reputation by eliminating red tape created by a slew of ordinances that may differ city-by-city.

Democrats, in contrast, have nicknamed the bill the "Death Star" for the breadth of its potential impact on a wide array of ordinances regulating natural resources, agriculture and labor. Houston and San Antonio are suing to block it.

The law's opponents have particularly homed in on the fact it does not expressly mandate water breaks for outside workers.

"The water break narrative is ... especially compelling as Texas experiences a heat wave," said Mark Jones, of Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

But, he added, there is no evidence that most employers don't already provide water breaks, and it's not clear whether cities with such regulations even enforce them.

"The narrative that somehow the Republican Legislature is going to prohibit workers from being able to take water breaks is not accurate," he said.

David Chincanchan begs to differ. The policy director of the Workers Defense Project, a nonprofit statewide organization advocating for migrant workers' rights, said Austin and Dallas have "clear enforcement mechanisms" and penalties for failing to meet water break requirements.

Republican legislators intended specifically to eliminate water breaks, adding language to that effect to later versions of their bill, he said.

"It can't be called an unintentional consequence when they knew exactly what would happen and refused every opportunity to prevent it from happening," Chincanchan said.

Jones said the bill is more about politics than policies. He noted the loudest opposition has come from cities where progressive Democrats are in control and said the bill is designed to take autonomy from those cities.

"This is part of the growing tension between the blue cities and counties in the major urban areas and the Republican-controlled state government," he said.

Leaders of the Texas AFL-CIO, a labor federation of 240,000 union members in the state, acknowledge most employers already provide more water breaks than what is required by ordinances in Dallas and Austin, according to spokesperson Ed Sills. He has not seen local enforcement of water breaks.

But minimal standards are still important on "an issue of life or death," Sills said.

"If a law is on the books, it still influences behavior," he said, adding that some of the other targeted ordinances deal with tenant rights, predatory lending and excessive noise.

There have been at least 436 work-related deaths from environmental heat exposure in the U.S. from 2011-2021, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.