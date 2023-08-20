Sections
MASTER CLASS

This kettlebell exercise can shore up your shoulders to help prevent nagging pain

by Matt Parrott | Today at 4:30 p.m.
Meredith Pinkston pulls her shoulder blades together as she carries two kettlebells while walking forward, turning around and walking back to her starting position while demonstrating the Front Rack Carry for Matt Parrott's Master Class. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Celia Storey)


There is generally an inverse relationship between joint flexibility and joint stability.

