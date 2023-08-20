This school once united a community — and will again





ST. GEORGE, S.C. -- Growing up, Edith Williams-Oldham never realized the historical impact of her small school that sat just a "stone's throw away" from her house.

She knew that she learned to play basketball on the St. George Rosenwald School's dirt court and that the school was where her favorite literature teacher inspired her to be a writer and poet herself.

But it wasn't until she started researching for her book, "What Grandma Forgot to Tell You," that she realized that her years at St. George Rosenwald School in the late 1940s and early '50s were an important part of history in St. George and across the country.

By 2014, when the school property was given to the town of St. George, the walls were decaying and the basketball court was full of shrubs. But now, after an extensive restoration effort led by alumni and community members, the school is on track to reopen to the public this fall.

From a place that afforded precious opportunity to generations of Black children to a place that fostered community and progress in the Civil Rights era, the newly restored St. George Rosenwald School is a place community members now hope will inform and inspire the next generation.

THE PROCESS

The St. George Rosenwald School is one of many schools built throughout the South by Julius Rosenwald, a philanthropist and president of Sears, Roebuck & Co., and with the help of educator Booker T. Washington. The historic South Carolina property was built in 1925 during a time when segregation and Jim Crow laws made it harder for Black students to receive a quality education. The building served as a school and gathering place for Black students until 1954 and afterward was a meeting space and community center for the surrounding area.

"If you saw the pictures before they cleaned it off -- we even wondered if it could be salvaged," Oldham said.

The school was one of only two Rosenwald Schools in Dorchester County and is the only one still standing, according to the South Carolina Department of Archives and History.

Ralph James, the chairman of the St. George School Board and one of the last students to attend the school before it closed, said the school was partially preserved by the neglect.

"It really was neglected to allow these trees to grow up around it, and then there were a lot of cement blocks and cement pieces stored around 6, 7, 8 feet high all around it," James said. "So when the storm wind blew, that buffered the school from a lot [of wind]."

Since 2014, the board, made up of alumni and local legislators, has worked on restoring the building. They have added a kitchen, bathrooms and a board room. They also plan to re-create the old principal's office and fill the small library with a mix of modern books and ones that James and his classmates would have read.

The school's updated auditorium will include updated stage lighting, a projector and multicolor walls, which James said tell a story.

When the school hosted an early childhood education program, different walls were painted different colors for different age groups, James said. When the wooden boards from those walls were cleaned and reinstalled, all the colors were mixed up.

"So this was the pattern that was placed up there with intent to paint, and a few [people] came in said not to paint," James said. "It's original, and it tells a story."

However, one part of the south wing of the St. George Rosenwald School will feature two rooms most similar to what the building would have looked like while it was open. The board plans to host classes for visiting children in two classrooms fitted with original floors, a blackboard and a stove that would have been used to heat the classroom in the winter.

With the help of the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, old desks were found from across the county and restored so that visiting students can sit it them while learning about the history of the school.

Doug Reeves, the vice president of the St. George Rosenwald School board, said the desks were just part of the board's effort to preserve the memory of the school.

"We've got some alumni that graduated from that school, and they keep coming back saying, 'OK, well, this is where it was, you know, when I was here. ... Yeah, you ought to do this, or do that.' And that's what we kind of kept in mind the whole time," Reeves said. "We wanted to save as much of that as we possibly could."

The project has become a community effort, according to Oldham, who said the alumni group even sponsored the restoration of a nearby restaurant themselves.

In the 1920s, the Black community held fish fries and fundraisers to be able to build the Rosenwald school, and Oldham said for the restoration project, the alumni did the same.

"Well, what we did was we just emulated what our parents, foreparents had done," Oldham said. "We raised money."

Oldham said she hopes the continued effort to rebuild the school and surrounding buildings will help to uplift the community that the school sits in the center of.

THE COMMUNITY

For Oldham and James, the Rosenwald school represents a time of unity and support throughout the Black community in St. George.

James described the school as "the jewel, the pride of the community." The Black community flourished around it, with restaurants, shops and movie theaters creating a vibrant uptown St. George that was nicknamed "Little Harlem."

"As I walked the streets as a child, everyone knew of me, and you could just, from house to house ... depend on a little helping hand along the way," James said. "You were never a stranger. So that feeling is something that can't be duplicated in a way, but it does build citizenship and [helps] to strengthen humankind."

Oldham said that the St. George Rosenwald School itself was so popular that it was overfilled and had to hold classes in the nearby church or in auxiliary buildings.

"That school has been a venue for progress since the day it was built," she said. "We want to make it even more so now."

James said the additions to the St. George Rosenwald School were made to help make the building a community space again. He hopes to see the school host everything from history lessons and Rotary Club meetings to birthday parties.

According to James, the St. George Rosenwald School is on track to host a grand opening in September.



