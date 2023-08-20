Thornton continues Batesville success

LOCUST GROVE -- Apparently, success at Batesville Motor Speedway continues for Ricky Thornton Jr., no matter the car.

Thornton led the final 14 laps of Friday night's preliminary feature for the 31st annual Comp Cams Topless 100 late model event at Batesville. He was slated to start on the pole for the 100-lap main event, which was held late Saturday night with Arkansas' richest motor sports purse, paying $50,000 to win and $2,000 to start.

An Arizona native who now lives in Martinsville, Ind., Thornton twice won huge events at the 3/8-mile, high-banked dirt oval during his days as an IMCA modified driver, taking the Race For Hope 71 at the track in 2017 and 2019. Around that same time, he began transitioning to late model and now is the hottest driver in the sport. He is the points leader in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Friday night's victory was his 15th in the series this season in 28 starts

He took the lead from defending Topless champion Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Ga., on the 16th lap, but he had to defend the top spot against Davenport and 2008 winner Tim McCreadie of Watertown, N.Y., in the late going, including a one-lap shootout after a late race shootout.

Thornton said he thought he may have blown his chance at victory when he got into the turn-one wall in the closing laps.

"I actually got a really good run off of four and I was just going too fast, and I couldn't slow down," said Thornton, who collected $5,000 with Friday night's win. "I'm glad it's as minor as it is. I thought it was really going to be bad there for a second."

Davenport, who won Thursday night's SRX Series race on ESPN at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., said it was evident how fast Thornton was from the start.

"I think he [Thornton] was just feeling sorry for me, and he let me lead a few laps," said Davenport, who drives for team owner Lance Landers of Batesville. "He's been really good. We need to figure out a way to like make him start in the pits or something, then we might have a chance."

McCreadie, who started sixth, finished second, followed by Davenport. Dale McDowell of Chickamauga, Ga., the 2004 winner, was fourth and Devin Moran of Dresden, Ohio, took fifth. Benton's Jared Landers, Davenport's teammate and the 2010 winner, was sixth. Rounding out the top 10 were Stormy Scott of Las Cruces, N.M., 2021 winner Hudson O'Neal of Martinsville, Ind., Earl Pearson Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., and Spencer Hughes of Meridian, Miss.