UAM’s Jelks gets new position

MONTICELLO – The University of Arkansas at Monticello announced Friday associate head baseball coach Mark Jelks is leaving the baseball team to become the school’s assistant athletic director for external affairs and game day operations and facilities.

Jelks joined the Boll Weevil baseball staff as an assistant coach in 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2021. UAM compiled a 238-166 record with Jelks on staff and won four-straight Great American Conference titles from 2016-19. UAM played in three NCAA regionals during that span.

“Mark is going to be a great addition to the athletics administration,” UAM athletic director Hud Jackson said. “His connection to the local Monticello community runs deep. He’s a hard worker and will help continue to grow UAM Athletics to new highs.”

Jelks, an El Dorado native, began coaching in 2008 at Bryant High School, helping the Hornets win the 2010 Class 7A state championship. After three seasons, he moved up to the college ranks, first serving as director of baseball operations at Central Arkansas before coaching for two seasons at Arkansas Tech.