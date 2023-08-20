UAPB gains WAC MVP

The reigning Western Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the year is transferring to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Starr Jacobs, a forward, is joining UAPB for her final collegiate season after playing the past two seasons for Texas-Arlington. She was named WAC player of the year last season and Sun Belt player of the year the season prior.

UAPB coach Dawn Thornton said Jacobs brings a lot to the Lady Lions.

“She can put the ball on the floor, pass and shoot at a high level and have good positional size, which allows us to do a lot of different things on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court,” Thornton said. “I couldn’t be more excited for the future of our program, and we have high hopes for what she will bring in addition to what we have returning.”

Jacobs averaged 18.1 points per game last season with 8.8 rebounds. The year before, she averaged 21 points per game.

The Duncanville, Texas, native initially signed with Houston out of high school but did not play for the Lady Cougars. She then spent two seasons at Temple College in Texas before transferring to UTA.