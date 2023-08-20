Urias sets records in Red Sox win over Yankees

NEW YORK -- Until a couple of days ago, Luis Urias of the Boston Red Sox had never hit a grand slam in the major leagues. Now the light-hitting infielder is in a category with Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx.

Urias become the first Red Sox player to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches and the first in 80 years to hit slams in consecutive games in leading Boston to an 8-1 victory over the fading Yankees Saturday, sending New York to its seventh straight loss.

Urias cleared the based in his last at bat against Washington reliever Robert Garcia on Thursday night and the ninth-place hitter stunned Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the second inning with a blast to left center.

Urias, who was acquired from Milwaukee in a deal at the trade deadline, is the first Red Sox to hit grand slams in consecutive games since Foxx on May 20-21 in 1940. He also is the first player in the majors to hit grand slams in consecutive trips to the plate since Josh Willingham with Washington in 2009.

Before hitting the grand slam, the infielder had a combined .181 average with Milwaukee and Boston.

"I never hit a grand slam in my career, not even winter leagues, not even minor leagues," Urías said through a translator. "Now I have two and I have one against the Yankees in one of the biggest rivalries in baseball. So I'm very excited for it."

The last Boston player to hit grand slams in consecutive plate appearance was Bill Mueller, who did it on the seventh and eighth inning at Texas on July 29, 2003.

"Urías just demolished a slider. It's just right there on the corner down and away. It's a beautiful pitch but a better swing." said Cole, who also gave up a two-run drive to eighth-place hitter Connor Wong in the fourth, the last inning of his shortest outing of the season.

The losing streak is the longest for New York since Sept. 4-10, 2021. At 60-63, New York is three games under this late in the season for the first time since they were 56-59 following a win over the Angels on Aug. 30, 1995.

"We're scuffling a lot right now in a lot of places," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said.

ANGELS 7, RAYS 6 Brandon Drury had three hits, including his 16th home run in the fifth inning, and host Los Angeles held on to beat Tampa Bay in the first game of a split doubleheader. Randal Grichuk drove in two runs for the Angels, who won for just the fifth time in 17 August games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 3, MARLINS 1 Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in Los Angeles' three-run eighth inning, and the Dodgers beat visiting Miami in the opener of a split-doubleheader.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PADRES 4 Tommy Pham hit a two-run home run and tripled to lead visiting Arizona over San Diego in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Manny Machado hit two solo home runs in the loss for San Diego.

PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 3 Trea Turner hit two home runs in an eight-run eighth inning and visiting Philadelphia went deep five times, rallying past Washington. Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave and Bryson Stott also homered for Philadelphia, which had lost four of five.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 6, RANGERS 1 Willy Adames was 4 for 4 with 2 RBI and Carlos Santana homered for the second consecutive day to lead Milwaukee over host Texas.

CUBS 6, ROYALS 4 Cody Bellinger homered twice and Justin Steels (14-3) pitched six effective inning for his fifth win in his past six starts, helping host Chicago beat Kansas City, which got three hits from Bobby Witt Jr.

BLUE JAYS 4, REDS 3 Daulton Varsho, Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette all had RBI singles for visiting Toronto in a victory over Cincinnati. Elly De La Cruz tripled for the Reds and scored on a throwing error, while TJ Fried added his 11th home run of the season.

