Volunteers map Little Rock’s ‘heat islands’





A team of 54 volunteers spent Saturday driving around Little Rock with heat sensors attached to their cars to measure the temperature and humidity around the city.

The collected data will be used to identify areas in the city that are facing the "heat island" effect.

"So say like a brick building and a sidewalk and a street, they're all absorbing heat and storing it, and then at night, when everything else is cooling down, they're releasing heat, since they're not properly cooling down," Brittany Nichols, sustainability educator for the city, said.

Natural cooling systems like rain and wind can be pushed away by the amount of heat emitted into the air, she said.

"So the urban heat island effect exacerbates heat waves, and it's gonna get worse and worse," Nichols said.

It was the first time Little Rock had been chosen to participate in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's heat-mapping campaign, which this year also included 17 other communities.

Organizers expect to get a map created by the federal agency of Little Rock's heat island areas in early October.

On Saturday, the first group of volunteers at 6 a.m. began traveling one of nine routes mapped out by the organizers to cover the entire city.

Each route was 18 miles long, and took about an hour to complete since the volunteers needed to keep the speed of their car under 35 mph for the sensors to accurately measure the heat.

Once heat islands are identified, cities can start to develop and build infrastructure to counteract the effect, Nichols said.

Those include "things like reflective sidewalks and permeable surfaces that allow water to go down, like natural grass and natural pebbles, so there's more of that heat and water exchange needed for natural cooling," she said.

Shrubs, trees and bushes can also aid in the exchange of heat and water, she said.

Nichols expects to see a majority of the heat island effect in dense and developed areas, especially in downtown Little Rock.

"We know there's asphalt and concrete from edge to edge of the streets, and there's big buildings, big sidewalks and big roads, and then across the street is a big sidewalk and a big building," she said.

Building green infrastructure in those areas can be difficult, she said.

"We can only plant so many street trees that will work in that environment, right? Like not every tree is going to thrive when it's surrounded by a four-foot by four-foot sidewalk," Nichols said.

Outside of densely populated areas, she said she's "really interested in seeing those other heat islands that pop up across the city that we have no idea about, and might say, 'Oh my gosh, they're far away from a body of water or a natural forest or they were in [a tornado's path], and no one's gone and planted trees since that tornado took everything out."

The event was coordinated by members of the Little Rock Department of Public Works, Metroplan, Central Arkansas Water, Hendrix College, the Little Rock Zoo, Pulaski Area Geographic Information System and the National Weather Service's North Little Rock office.

Volunteer Brett Hill, a professor of environmental studies at Hendrix College, was on the first shift at 6 a.m.

"We did route 6 this morning, and somebody else will come in and do route six again from 3 to 4 and then somebody else will come and do it again from 7 to 8. So we're gonna get three different times during the day and see how it fares," he said.

He drew a contrast between the project and his usual research activities.

"When you talk to people about things they can't see that might hurt them years from now, like give them cancer or something, it doesn't have that immediacy," Hill said.

"This thing kind of jumps out at you like, because everybody's talking about it. It's hot, and it's gonna get hotter. That can kill you today," Hill said.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.





Little Rock Sustainability Educator Brittany Nichols (right) and Hendrix College Professor of Anthropology and Environmental Studies Brett Hill plan their route through downtown Little Rock on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





