Welcome To The Festival!

Almost hard to believe we are already in our third year of the Fort Smith International Film Festival! For those who are discovering us, welcome to the party! For those who are returning, we have been up to some things since last we met. I know it is impossible to catch all 148 films, and trust me, if they made it into the festival, they are worth a watch.

We have started screening movies year-round so you can experience the films you missed all across the River Valley. We have Thursday Movie Nights at the Bakery, a monthly King Opera House film series, movies under the stars at Fort Smith Coffee Co., we are expanding to Chaffee Crossing with films on the patio at Stonehouse and are even having showings in Eureka Springs. Our objective is to bring independent and foreign film experiences to our entire community.

One beautiful aspect of these last three years is watching our community grow, in terms of movie makers and film fans. It's a synergistic relationship as each group makes the other stronger. Where we witness this phenomenon the most is in our festival alumni. I've seen movie lovers increase their cinematic intelligence as their range of appreciation expands into genres they might have never thought to experience before. I am humbled by the bravery of our alumni filmmakers as they present their latest creations, their children, to our audiences. Parent-like, we get see them grow into their own skin as they develop their own storytelling styles and techniques.

Our theme "[re]Focused," is an acceptance of the reality of the global pandemic and the perseverance of those who continued to create despite the struggles. Shutdowns and distancing had exponential effects on artists, especially collaborative practices like film. Covid-19 delayed, derailed, and devastated film productions across the planet. As the international creative economy recovers, stalled projects have been revived, new ideas have emerged from the ruins, and artists have become "[re]Focused" and are on the leading edge of a storytelling renaissance. This year's festival is a celebration of these moviemaking warriors from around the globe!

In honor of everything our creative family has been through, our team has been working overtime to make the third annual event a festival to remember! We are exhilarated to announce our partnership with Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, which is headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif. This multi-year collaboration will transform the Fort Smith International Film Festival into a film market, meaning movies screened at the festival will have a chance for distribution. Keynote speakers Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig (Ret.) and Jeff Porter will offer a distribution deal to the top five films at the market.

Our goal this year is to make filmmaker and film fan dreams come true!

Brandon Chase Goldsmith

Executive Director

Fort Smith International Film Festival