Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Wichita downs Northwest Arkansas

by Paul Boyd | Today at 5:00 a.m.

HOOKS 7, NATURALS 5

Corpus Christi grabbed the lead with a four-run bottom of the fourth, but had to hold off a late charge by Northwest Arkansas on Saturday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

C.J. Stubbs drove in two runs with a double off Naturals starter Noah Cameron (1-9) to snap a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fourth for the Hooks. Bryan Arias added a two-run single in the push the Corpus Christi lead to 5-1 in the fourth.

The Naturals sliced a 6-1 deficit to 6-5 with a four-run top of the seventh. Tyler Tolbert hit a three-run home run to get Northwest Arkansas within a run, but could get no closer.

Wichita also lost and the Naturals remained in second place in the Texas League North Division second-half standings, a half-game behind the Wind Surge.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette

Print Headline: Wichita downs Northwest Arkansas

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT