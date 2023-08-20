Wichita downs Northwest Arkansas

HOOKS 7, NATURALS 5

Corpus Christi grabbed the lead with a four-run bottom of the fourth, but had to hold off a late charge by Northwest Arkansas on Saturday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

C.J. Stubbs drove in two runs with a double off Naturals starter Noah Cameron (1-9) to snap a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fourth for the Hooks. Bryan Arias added a two-run single in the push the Corpus Christi lead to 5-1 in the fourth.

The Naturals sliced a 6-1 deficit to 6-5 with a four-run top of the seventh. Tyler Tolbert hit a three-run home run to get Northwest Arkansas within a run, but could get no closer.

Wichita also lost and the Naturals remained in second place in the Texas League North Division second-half standings, a half-game behind the Wind Surge.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette