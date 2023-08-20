Wilson collapses at World Championships

Former University of Arkansas NCAA champion Britton Wilson was helped off the track in a wheelchair Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after she failed to advance out of the first round of the 400 meters.

Wilson collapsed at the finish line and took eighth in her heat in 53.87 seconds. Earlier this season she set the collegiate record of 49.13 seconds at the SEC Championships and she ran 49.79 in taking second at the USA Championships on July 8.

It wasn’t reported what caused Wilson to collapse.

At last year’s World Championships, Wilson finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles and won a gold medal on the 1,600 relay. She had been projected as a possible medal winner in the 400 this year.

Arkansas junior Nickisha Pryce, competing for Jamaica, won her 400 heat in 50.38 seconds to automatically advance to Monday’s semifinals.

Tara Davis-Woodall, who trains at Arkansas after competing collegiately at Georgia and Texas, took second in the long jump at 22 feet, 8 inches to earn a silver medal. She is married to former Razorback Hunter Woodhall.

Taliyah Brooks, a former Arkansas NCAA champion, dropped out of the heptathlon after fouling on all three of her long jump attempts to start Sunday’s competition. She was fourth with 3,888 points through Saturday’s four events.

Former Arkansas All-American Nikki Hiltz failed to advance to the 1,500 semifinal, running 4:00.84. It was the 11th-fastest time, but seventh in Hiltz’s heat. A new rule this season has the top six runners in each heat advancing.

Romaine Beckford, an NCAA high jump champion at South Florida who transferred to Arkansas this summer and competes for Jamaica, cleared 7-4 1/2 but failed to advance to the final.