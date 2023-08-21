2 nations to give F-16s to Ukraine

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands -- The Netherlands and Denmark announced Sunday that they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, a long-awaited announcement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an important motivation for his country's forces, embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia.

The promise of new fighter jets came the day after a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian theater that killed seven people and wounded almost 150 others in the northern city of Chernihiv. Zelenskyy vowed stern retaliation for the attack, whose victims included a 6-year-old girl dead and 15 wounded children.

"In light of Russia's brutal and unprovoked aggression, Denmark and the Netherlands, supported by the U.S., share the conviction that continued support to Ukraine is of utmost importance," Denmark's foreign ministry said in a statement.

After months of entreaties from Zelenskyy for F-16s to bolster the Ukrainian air force, the U.S. recently gave approval for the Netherlands and Denmark to provide Ukraine the American-made jets. Zelenskyy traveled to both countries Sunday to finalize the delivery deals.

"F-16s will certainly give new energy, confidence and motivation to fighters and civilians. I'm sure it will deliver new results for Ukraine and the entire Europe," the Ukrainian leader said.

Ukraine hopes the jets will give it a combat edge, after launching a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's forces without air cover from Western aircraft, placing its troops at the mercy of Russian aviation and artillery.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pledged 19 F-16s to Ukraine and said she hoped the first six could be handed over around New Year. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte didn't provide a number or time frame, saying it depends on how soon Ukrainian crews and infrastructure are ready. Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel that Ukraine would get 42 jets.

"The F-16s will not help immediately now with the war effort. It is anyway a long-term commitment from the Netherlands," Rutte said. "We want them to be active and operational as soon as possible. ... Not for the next month, that's impossible, but hopefully soon afterward."

He and Zelenskyy inspected two gray F-16s parked in a hangar at a Dutch base in the southern city of Eindhoven.

A few hours later, Zelenskyy and his wife were received by Frederiksen, other Danish Cabinet ministers and Crown Princess Mary at the Skrydstrup air base in southern Denmark where Ukrainian pilots will receive F-16 training in coming months. The two leaders climbed into a Danish F-16 and tried out the seats.

Frederiksen said "hopefully" six fighter jets could be delivered around New Year's Day, eight more next year and the remaining five in 2025.

"Please take this donation as a token of Denmark's unwavering support for your country's fight for freedom," she said.

Zelenskyy called the Dutch and Danish donations a "huge push for other countries who were in doubt" about providing Ukraine with F-16s. Asked whether there were conditions attached to the donations, such as a commitment not to use them in Russian territory, Zelenskyy said that had not been discussed but added that defending Ukrainian territory was the "main goal."

The Dutch and Danish governments are also spearheading a coalition that is working to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the advanced fighter jets.

Zelenskyy declined to say how many Ukrainian pilots would undergo training in Denmark and later in Romania, citing security reasons. Frederiksen said "more than 70" Ukrainian personnel were already in Denmark and getting ready to start training.

"I cannot say how many pilots -- not to surprise Russia, so that they won't be able to prepare for this," Zelenskyy said. "There is a political decision: We know how many planes we can use, we need to prepare the infrastructure, and our military will work on it."

Of the Netherlands' 42 F-16 fighter jets, 24 are being used and couldn't be sent to Ukraine until mid-2024.

Danish officials haven't said when they might send the aircraft. The Nordic country has previously said it wants to hold onto its roughly 30 F-16 jets through 2024. The aircraft are being phased out as Denmark receives 27 new F-35 Joint Striker Fighters it has ordered from Lockheed Martin Corp.

The Danish Armed Forces said the Ukrainians must pass a security review and tests of their health and language skills before the training can begin.

"The training is expected to last a minimum of six months. Exactly how long it will take to teach Ukrainians to operate the F-16 capability cannot be said precisely, as it will depend on their experience and language skills, among other things," the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement.

Officials have said that Ukrainian pilots will need six to eight months of training.

LETTER FROM BLINKEN

Sunday's announcements came two days after the Netherlands and Denmark said the U.S. had authorized them to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine in what was seen as a major boost for Kyiv.

The two countries said Friday that they received a letter from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken giving them the go-ahead for deliveries, which is required to switch ownership of the jets.

Washington says the F-16s -- like the advanced U.S. Abrams tanks -- will be crucial in the long term as Kyiv faces down Russia.

Zelenskyy also visited Sweden Saturday to kick off a new round of talks with allies on weapons systems that could strengthen the country's defenses and boost the slow-moving counteroffensive.

His travels come at a time when reports have surfaced about US officials making downbeat assessments on the state of the counteroffensive and Ukraine's strategy.

Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson about the Nordic country's Gripen fighter jet, and the leaders signed a statement of intent to cooperate on production on CV90 combat vehicles. Ukraine's pilots have started training flights on the Gripens, Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has been relying on older aircraft, such as Russian-made MiG-29 and Sukhoi jets. F-16s have newer technology and targeting capabilities. They are also more versatile, experts say.

Zelenskyy was set to address the Danish Parliament today.

In Ukraine, the governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said Sunday that the number of people wounded in the theater attack Saturday had risen to 148.

"I am sure our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. Respond tangibly," Zelenskyy said in a video address published in the early hours of Sunday.

In eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday that Russia was shelling the city of Kupiansk "all day long," with an attack in the city center wounding 11 people. A man was killed in Russian shelling of Vovchansk, also in the Kharkiv region, according to Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry.

Meanwhile in Russia, the Defense Ministry said Sunday that its air defense systems had prevented an attack by three drones on the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

Russian air defenses also jammed a drone flying toward Moscow early Sunday, causing it to crash. Russia's Defense Ministry called it "an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack."

Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports briefly suspended flights, but no victims or damage were reported.

In the city of Kursk, five people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a train station, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Corder, Karl Ritter, Elise Morton and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press and by Cagan Koc, Olesia Safronova and Christian Wienberg of Bloomberg News (TNS).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sits in a F-16 fighter jet at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sit in a F-16 fighter jet at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hold a press conference, at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Denmarks prime minister says it will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. It follows a similar offer earlier from the Netherlands Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an important motivation for his countrys forces, who are embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, center right, Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen and Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, 2nd right, at Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen hold a press conference, at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Denmarks prime minister says it will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. It follows a similar offer earlier from the Netherlands Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an important motivation for his countrys forces, who are embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, are seen during a press conference in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The leaders met at a military air base in the southern Dutch city, a day after Zelenskyy visited Sweden on his first foreign trip since attending a NATO summit in Lithuania last month. On Friday, the Netherlands and Denmark said that the United States had given its approval for the countries to deliver F-16s to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte talk as they walk towards a press conference in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The leaders met at a military air base in the southern Dutch city, a day after Zelenskyy visited Sweden on his first foreign trip since attending a NATO summit in Lithuania last month. On Friday, the Netherlands and Denmark said that the United States had given its approval for the countries to deliver F-16s to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Selenska, left, are welcomed by Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, right, and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Skrydstrup Airbase, in Vojens, Denmark, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

