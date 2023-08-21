Adams a stabilizer on Pittman’s staff

FAYETTEVILLE -- In Taurean Carter's fifth season at the University of Arkansas, he finally has the same defensive line coach for a second consecutive year.

Deke Adams is the Razorbacks' first defensive line coach to be on staff for more than one season since John Scott in 2017 and 2018.

"It's very comfortable," said Carter, a tackle from Mansfield, Texas. "I know what I'm getting, I know what to expect from [Adams] and he holds us to a very high standard.

"Getting him back here this year again is a really big deal for me."

Adams is the third defensive line coach in Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman's four seasons.

Derrick LeBlanc was the Razorbacks' defensive line coach in 2020 and Jermial Ashley replaced him in 2021 before Adams was hired.

"If the position coach can't change his room and he's back, then he's still got a room that he ain't changed," Pittman said. "[Players] can like him all they want, but if we ain't changing that room, it's hard to like a guy because he's probably not going to be there.

"Deke went in and he changed that room and more importantly ... he knows how to blend the new guys with the old guys.

"Deke handles problems in the room, he can recruit to his room. But he's just a really good coach, really good dude, really good recruiter."

The defensive line is a mixture that includes returnees Carter, Landon Jackson, Cam Ball, Eric Gregory, Zach Williams and Jashaud Stewart and transfer portal additions Trajan Jeffcoat, Tank Booker, John Morgan and Keivie Rose.

"It's a good combination," Adams said. "The camaraderie in the room has been really, really good.

"There's not a lot of egos in the room. They're able to hold each other accountable without getting upset with each other."

LeBlanc is now in the NFL as the Arizona Cardinals' defensive line coach and Ashley is assistant director of player personnel at Texas-San Antonio for Coach Jeff Traylor, a former Arkansas running backs coach.

Kenny Ingram and Steve Caldwell shared defensive line coaching duties in 2019 during Chad Morris' second and last season at Arkansas. Ingram is now the defensive ends coach at Central Florida for Coach Gus Malzahn, the former Arkansas offensive coordinator.

Scott, who worked for both Bret Bielema and Morris at Arkansas, is in his first season as the Detroit Lions' defensive line coach. He left Arkansas for South Carolina, then was a Penn State assistant.

"Coach Adams has developed me a lot," said Ball, a redshirt sophomore tackle. "He's made me a better player all around and most importantly made me a better person."

Arkansas is the 13th coaching stop for Adams and fourth in the SEC along with South Carolina (2013-15), Mississippi State (2019) and Mississippi (2020).

"It starts off with Coach Adams and his relationships with the guys," Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams said of what makes the defensive line a strong group. "Coach Adams is a good coach. He's loyal. He's a pro.

"I remember meeting Coach Adams years ago when he was at South Carolina. ... He coaches his guys the right way."

Adams, 51, is the oldest member of the defensive staff and the only holdover from last season.

"Coach Adams is like that elder statesman in there with a lot of wisdom," Williams said. "So we're blessed to have him."

Deron Wilson, one of the Razorbacks' defensive backs coaches, played cornerback at Southern Miss in 2011 when Adams was the Golden Eagles' defensive line coach and they beat No. 7 Houston 49-28 to win the Conference USA championship.

"It makes me old when I say this," Adams said with a smile. "But Coach Wilson was actually playing corner when I was coaching at Southern Miss, and we won a championship together there."