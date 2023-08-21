Ari the dog brings ‘calming presence’ to courthouse proceedings in Northwest Arkansas

Ari sits in a courtroom on August 17th, 2023 in Benton County Courthouse. Ari is a two-year-old mixed golden retriever and black lab and he is a certified courthouse facility dog. He is one of only three such dogs in the state of Arkansas. Ari's job is to provide support to those who need it when they are on the witness stand. Ari will sit at the witness's feet and provide a calming presence. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

BENTONVILLE -- Ari is all business when he's at work. The

Print Headline: Facility dog helps victims through court process

