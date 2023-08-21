Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 10-16 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 10

Geoffrey Ezekiel Cordova, 28, Springdale and Ariadna Gisselle Miramontes, 25, Lowell

Blake Dawayne Hatfield, 34, and Lacy Dawn Upton, 34, both of Summers

Eduardo Martinez, 26, and Ruby Olmos-Leyva, 27, both of Lowell

Nicholas Christian Metzker, 19, Ozark, Mo., and Sadie Anne Bliss, 18, Nixa, Mo.

Grant Douglas Miller, 24, and Joan Elizabeth Bentz, 24, both of Overland Park, Kan.

Taylor Todd Trice, 22, Madison, Ind., and Grace Michelle Peck, 21, Centerton

Ethan Brock Williams, 23, and Dornetha Elizabeth Tolliver, 24, both of Springdale

Aug. 11

Clayton Tucker Bramel, 22, Rogers, and Amanda Kristin Vaillancourt, 24, Springdale

Angel Figueroa Hernandez, 24, and Constance Kay Saldivar, 24, both of Rogers

Sergey Vitalyevich Gernega, 24, Ozark, Mo., and Julia Gloria Kovalenko, 26, Springfield, Mo.

Matthew Jay Hicks, 42, and Shannon Denise Crain, 43, both of Rogers

Adam Scott King II, 25, and Morgan Elizabeth Gunter, 25, both of Fayetteville

Julian Rai Linzay, 22, and Stevie Nicole Cline, 22, both of Pea Ridge

Brandon Reed Roberts, 34, Hollister, Mo., and Mary Angelique Morales, 37, Rogers

Wesley James Smith, 28, and Amy Rachelle Griffith, 31, both of Bella Vista

Edward Charles Vess, 32, and Makayla Elizabeth Lillian Brainard, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Aug. 14

Zachary Ryan Burns, 30, and Courtney Rachelle Robinson, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Daniel Feliciano-Hernández, 30, and Delynes Cruz Cruz, 27, both of Rogers

Anthony Michael Goggans, 20, Cave Springs, and Megan Lee Timmerman, 18, Bella Vista

Nicholas Allen Holland, 45, and Evelyn Marie Duran, 36, both of Rogers

Johnathan David Krueger, 25, and Payton Leigh Dunaway, 24, both of St. Louis, Mo.

Hector Lenin Lopez Cardona, 55, and Jessica Marie Culver, 52, both of Bella Vista

Trevor Lee Moser, 19, and Hannah Grace Duncan, 19, both of Springdale

Somnath Mukherjee, 30, and Brittney Sue Bair, 32, both of Rogers

Jared Dean Smith, 32, and Alexandria Kaitlin Thulin, 28, both of Rogers

Ta'Nay Charlene Tash, 23, and Jamaica Lazette Wallace, 30, both of Bentonville

Brody Kyle Wolfgang, 37, and Elizabeth Irene Humphrey, 31, both of Bentonville

Aug. 15

Michael James Baker, 23, and Jessica Danielle Taylor, 23, both of Rogers

Harold Edward Dufour III, 33, and Monica Renee DeLong, 30, both of Neosho, Mo.

Alejandro Garcia Rodriguez, 37, and Diana Elizabeth De La Fuente Longoria, 34, both of Rogers

Eldon Ray Groh Jr., 19, and Jadah Kiersten Paige Long, 18, both of Rogers

Kynn Carlton Holmstrom, 70, and Andrea Lynn Harley, 57, both of Rogers

Preston Terrance Poindexter Jr., 44, Rogers, and Gretchen Renee Speer, 41, Bentonville

Trentyn Matthew Seger, 25, and Britney Marie Meadows, 24, both of Joplin, Mo.

Brennan Paul Stegall, 25, and Imogen Cosima Ryan, 26, both of Springdale

Aug. 16

Zachary Thomas Barczewski, 32, and Abby Elizabeth Hartmeier, 31, both of Bentonville

Mark Allen Binder, 65, and Cynthia Wright Crocker, 55, both of Garfield

Charles Anthony Bourland, 41, and Renae Alyse Waguespack, 32, both of Springdale

Elmer Yovanni Funes Urbina, 36, and Marbella Del Socorro Leal Villagra, 31, both of Springdale

Carlos Alberto Galdamez, 24, and Kiara Jamileh Mesdaghi, 19, both of Bentonville

Leobardo Efrain Herandez Portillo, 25, and Diana Juares Garcia, 22, both of Rogers

Christopher Karl Nauert, 48, and Courtney Ann Oaks, 42, both of Bella Vista

Joshua Lee Wilhelm Pruss, 26, and Jolene Nicole Jenkins, 28, both of Farmington

Kendall Wayne Thornton, 21, and Julia Paris Aden, 24, both of Centerton