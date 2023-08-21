Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 10-16 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 10
Geoffrey Ezekiel Cordova, 28, Springdale and Ariadna Gisselle Miramontes, 25, Lowell
Blake Dawayne Hatfield, 34, and Lacy Dawn Upton, 34, both of Summers
Eduardo Martinez, 26, and Ruby Olmos-Leyva, 27, both of Lowell
Nicholas Christian Metzker, 19, Ozark, Mo., and Sadie Anne Bliss, 18, Nixa, Mo.
Grant Douglas Miller, 24, and Joan Elizabeth Bentz, 24, both of Overland Park, Kan.
Taylor Todd Trice, 22, Madison, Ind., and Grace Michelle Peck, 21, Centerton
Ethan Brock Williams, 23, and Dornetha Elizabeth Tolliver, 24, both of Springdale
Aug. 11
Clayton Tucker Bramel, 22, Rogers, and Amanda Kristin Vaillancourt, 24, Springdale
Angel Figueroa Hernandez, 24, and Constance Kay Saldivar, 24, both of Rogers
Sergey Vitalyevich Gernega, 24, Ozark, Mo., and Julia Gloria Kovalenko, 26, Springfield, Mo.
Matthew Jay Hicks, 42, and Shannon Denise Crain, 43, both of Rogers
Adam Scott King II, 25, and Morgan Elizabeth Gunter, 25, both of Fayetteville
Julian Rai Linzay, 22, and Stevie Nicole Cline, 22, both of Pea Ridge
Brandon Reed Roberts, 34, Hollister, Mo., and Mary Angelique Morales, 37, Rogers
Wesley James Smith, 28, and Amy Rachelle Griffith, 31, both of Bella Vista
Edward Charles Vess, 32, and Makayla Elizabeth Lillian Brainard, 28, both of Pea Ridge
Aug. 14
Zachary Ryan Burns, 30, and Courtney Rachelle Robinson, 28, both of Pea Ridge
Daniel Feliciano-Hernández, 30, and Delynes Cruz Cruz, 27, both of Rogers
Anthony Michael Goggans, 20, Cave Springs, and Megan Lee Timmerman, 18, Bella Vista
Nicholas Allen Holland, 45, and Evelyn Marie Duran, 36, both of Rogers
Johnathan David Krueger, 25, and Payton Leigh Dunaway, 24, both of St. Louis, Mo.
Hector Lenin Lopez Cardona, 55, and Jessica Marie Culver, 52, both of Bella Vista
Trevor Lee Moser, 19, and Hannah Grace Duncan, 19, both of Springdale
Somnath Mukherjee, 30, and Brittney Sue Bair, 32, both of Rogers
Jared Dean Smith, 32, and Alexandria Kaitlin Thulin, 28, both of Rogers
Ta'Nay Charlene Tash, 23, and Jamaica Lazette Wallace, 30, both of Bentonville
Brody Kyle Wolfgang, 37, and Elizabeth Irene Humphrey, 31, both of Bentonville
Aug. 15
Michael James Baker, 23, and Jessica Danielle Taylor, 23, both of Rogers
Harold Edward Dufour III, 33, and Monica Renee DeLong, 30, both of Neosho, Mo.
Alejandro Garcia Rodriguez, 37, and Diana Elizabeth De La Fuente Longoria, 34, both of Rogers
Eldon Ray Groh Jr., 19, and Jadah Kiersten Paige Long, 18, both of Rogers
Kynn Carlton Holmstrom, 70, and Andrea Lynn Harley, 57, both of Rogers
Preston Terrance Poindexter Jr., 44, Rogers, and Gretchen Renee Speer, 41, Bentonville
Trentyn Matthew Seger, 25, and Britney Marie Meadows, 24, both of Joplin, Mo.
Brennan Paul Stegall, 25, and Imogen Cosima Ryan, 26, both of Springdale
Aug. 16
Zachary Thomas Barczewski, 32, and Abby Elizabeth Hartmeier, 31, both of Bentonville
Mark Allen Binder, 65, and Cynthia Wright Crocker, 55, both of Garfield
Charles Anthony Bourland, 41, and Renae Alyse Waguespack, 32, both of Springdale
Elmer Yovanni Funes Urbina, 36, and Marbella Del Socorro Leal Villagra, 31, both of Springdale
Carlos Alberto Galdamez, 24, and Kiara Jamileh Mesdaghi, 19, both of Bentonville
Leobardo Efrain Herandez Portillo, 25, and Diana Juares Garcia, 22, both of Rogers
Christopher Karl Nauert, 48, and Courtney Ann Oaks, 42, both of Bella Vista
Joshua Lee Wilhelm Pruss, 26, and Jolene Nicole Jenkins, 28, both of Farmington
Kendall Wayne Thornton, 21, and Julia Paris Aden, 24, both of Centerton