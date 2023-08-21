Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Monday, Aug. 21

Caregivers supporter group to meet

The Caregivers Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting will be held at Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon Monday. The topic is Alzheimer’s Association Awareness and the speaker will be Jill Thompson, director of programs at the Alzheimer’s Association — Arkansas Chapter. Participants must register to attend. The Zoom Meeting Registration is available at https://alz-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlcuCvrT0sE9bGeaonMjmCx-6VzrKoRNBB. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency (870) 543-6309.

A&P finance meeting set

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. Details: (870) 534-2121.

Career fair set in White Hall

The Jefferson County Manufacturing Council will host a Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 22 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Admission is free for people seeking jobs, according to a news release. Participating companies include Arkansas Mill Supply, Central Moloney Inc., Express Employment Professionals, Kiswire Pine Bluff, Mondi Bags, Pactiv Evergreen, Twin Rivers Pine Bluff, U.S. Steel Wheeling Machine Products, Watco. Details: Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, (870) 535-0110.

JRMC sets blood drive

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the south classrooms 2 and 3. Donors will receive the Blood Drive Blitz T-shirt and a chance to win a grand prize: two Razorback tickets or a one night stay at a Delta hotel for two, plus gameday merchandise, according to a news release. For appointments, Our Blood Institute, call 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting will be held Aug. 22 at noon. The July 25 meeting has been cancelled, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Town Hall to address GVI plans for youth

The community is invited to a special town hall on the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Program and how it connects to law enforcement and the community to help youth. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The city of Pine Bluff is hosting GVI in partnership with the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Sixth Division Juvenile Court, Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Health, and the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. GVI will be responsible for going into schools, juvenile court, and streets to connect with young people. GVI workers and volunteers aim to find out the needs of youth on a personal case-by-case basis, and guide them to resources they need, according to the mayor’s office.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Poll Worker Recruitment Day set

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is Aug. 23. It’s a national day of action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to help America vote by signing up to be a poll worker and serve their community, according to a news release. Details are available at https://www.eac.gov/help-america-vote#lookup or www.HelpAmericaVote.gov.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Thursday, Aug. 24

VA sets virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 24. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Aug. 23, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse, according to a news release. During the clinic, the staff will be available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The agency also operates a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Compassionate Friends slate 30th anniversary

Desha County Chapter of the Compassionate Friends will observe its 30th anniversary of service to bereaved families who lost children of any age from any cause. The event will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Dumas Community Center, 18 Belmont, at Dumas. Parents, grandparents, siblings and supportive friends are invited to attend the brief program and reception, according to a news release. Those planning to attend the event must must RSVP by Aug. 20 by texting or calling (870) 866-6985, (972) 365-1930, or (870) 377-4299.

Sunday, Aug. 27

St. Bethel observes 147th anniversary

St. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 4508 S. Main St., will celebrate its 147th anniversary at 3 p.m. Aug. 27. The public is invited to attend. The theme is “St. Bethel, Down through the years, an Eternal House of Worship, Praise and Fellowship”(Psalm 122:1.) The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Louis E. Williams Jr. is the pastor at St. Bethel.

St. John presents men’s day

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will present its annual Men’s Day Worship and Praise Services at 3 p.m. Aug. 27. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor. The service will feature the Rev. James R. Hooper Sr., the presiding elder of the Pine Bluff-Helena District, in the East Arkansas Conference and senior presiding elder in the Twelfth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and President Pro-tem of the Presiding Elder’s Council. The public is invited to attend in person or virtually on FACEBOOK LIVE @ https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/

Monday, Aug. 28

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Kathleen Pursell, a representative from Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol, will provide information on Preventing Medicare Fraud. Waymond Meins is the chapter president, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Chamber announces business forum

AR Biz Assist will present a forum on starting or running a small business.The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Presenters will include Kevin Bonnette of State Farm, a lawyer, Karie Bryan; LaTasha Randle of Relyance Bank, Richard Ricciardi of Simmons Bank, Dmitri Scott of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, Austin Logan of Arkansas Capital, and Jerry Talbert of U.S. Small Business Administration. To register or for details, contact the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on “The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims” from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2

Blues concert series set

The “Blues By Budweiser” concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ’s Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ’s Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It’s a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Sept. 2 — Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 — Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 — Big “A” and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 — Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 — Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 — Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Urology office sets open house

Jefferson Regional Urology Associates will host a ribbon cutting and open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. The event will be held at 1601 W. 40th Ave., Suite 301C. The community is invited to attend and meet the two new doctors, Dr. Nathan Green and Dr. Jordan Hasberry, to a news release.

Sunday, Sept. 10

New Community honors pastor, wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett and wife, Janice Lockett, on Sept. 10. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Christopher Davis Sr. of St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.

Monday, Sept. 11

Teen Court orientation set

Teen Court is accepting applications for new volunteers for the 2023-2024 school years. The Teen Court Program is a volunteer program for teens in grades 9-12 in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Teen Court Orientation will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Sixth Division Circuit Court, 301 E. Second Ave., in Pine Bluff. The teen court (diversion) program offers teens the opportunity to decide on real life cases of first-time offenders. Volunteers serve in the roles of prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, clerk, bailiff, and jurors while earning community service hours, according to a news release. Teen Court applications will be available to pick up at the schools or at the Sixth Division Circuit Court. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Sept. 29. Details: Jeffrey Billingsley or LaShonaka Miller at (870) 541-5455 or visit the court at 301 E. Second Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Thursday, Sept. 14

ASC to celebrate ARTx3 connection

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) will unveil and celebrate the convergence of all three facilities into a new, all-inclusive concept during the ARTx3 Campus Connection Event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with drinks, light hors d’oeuvres, and information about the ARTx3 campus initiative. The evening will include guided tours of the ARTx3 campus and an opening reception for “Unattainable Forms” by artist Carly Dahl.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Dollarway 1973 Class reunion set

The Dollarway High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 16. All events will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott in Hot Springs. Hotel reservations are available at (501) 651-4366, according to a news release. Members can register for the reunion at bit.ly/DHS73. Details: Facebook DHS Class of 1973.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program’s application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Architecture, fashion event set

Alex Foundation of Desha County, in partnership with Pulaski Technical College and Belk Department Store, will observe World Architecture Day. The observance will be held from 4-7 p.m. Oct, 1 at PTC’s Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, in North Little Rock. Alex Foundation will also recognize supporters at the event. Tickets can be purchased at https://uaptc.edu/charts/events and eventbrite.com.

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC’s William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC’s galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release.”Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply,” Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included “The Importance of Having a Financial Plan” and “Financial Literacy,” according to Stuff in the Bluff website. “You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available,” according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.







