Council panel votes ‘do not pass’ on plan

Do not pass.

That was the vote of the majority of the Pine Bluff City Council committee members during a special-called Development and Planning committee meeting when it came to sending an ordinance to the full council that would levy a 5/8-cent sales tax and call a special election.

Chaired by Council Member Bruce Lockett, committee members also included Steven Mays and LaTisha Brunson.

The special-called meeting was held in person at the City Hall chambers and via Zoom, where Council Members Mays and Lanette Frazier took part.

Also noticeable on the ZOOM was former Urban Renewal Executive Director Maurice Taggart, who is facing several charges because of allegations of misappropriation of Urban Renewal funds.

The agenda items discussed were related to renewing the 5/8-cent sales tax and calling a special election. The original ordinance was revised after being pulled from the City Council agenda earlier this month.

Lockett said he called the meeting because he felt that even though the new ordinances weren't vetted through his committee where such matters are normally handled, he still wanted to allow the opportunity for public comment and hear the opinions of the committee.

"I started to think about it. We talk about it every month but this never came up," he said. Lockett said there hadn't been enough discussion about the taxes before they were put on the agenda for the council to discuss.

"I attended the community meeting where these taxes were discussed and I was taken aback that there was a proposal on how to spend the tax before it was submitted to any City Council member," he said. "I take great offense of being informed on how someone will spend tax money without consulting all of the council members."

Council Members Glen Brown Jr. and Lloyd Holcomb Jr. were privy to the information and they spoke in support of the tax and explained the initiatives during the town hall meeting.

"They had a copy of the documents so they were consulted about what and how these things are put together," said Lockett, who said there is one City Council but not all council members are treated the same.

"There is no way the mayor and two other City Council members can get together with a nonprofit organization and call a proposal to spend city tax funds without consulting the other members of the council," he said.

Lockett said he would not support the tax because as a City Council member, he wasn't informed that they were going to do the tax or bring it back for consideration or anything related to that.

"The way they are conducting this 5/8 initiative is no way to run city government," Lockett said. "I don't encourage my citizens to support it."

Brunson listened to Lockett's comments and said the tax was implemented before she got on the council and that she will listen to her constituents and continue to do the work for the city.

Mays said he never supported the tax and was disappointed in it.

"The citizens have spoken and are upset about GFPB [Go Forward Pine Bluff]," he said. "They are wrong for bringing it back on the ballot."

Allowing public comment, Lockett recognized NAACP president Ivan Whitfield, who asked the council members to at least move the tax vote to March when there is a primary, instead of having a special election in November when few people are likely to vote.

"The council pledged to read it three times in three different meetings to hear from the public," he said. "My concern is are you all going to adhere to what you said to the people?"

Whitfield commented that GFPB had $32 million and did very little to nothing with it and said GFPB chairman Tommy May even admitted at the town hall meeting that he was paying for the tax and identified himself as a banker.

"I said this was a banker's tax, I stand here today to say the same thing," Whitfield said. Whitfield also addressed Brunson and told her if she goes against the will of the citizens "you ought to be recalled and if you are up for reelection, you should be cast out.

The people have voted," Whitfield said. "I said to the mayor we tried to support her but she could not come up with a plan."

Whitfield said as president of the NAACP he is to grade every council member by being responsible and holding them accountable for what they do.

In response, Brunson said she takes seriously what she does for the community and the city and her work speaks for itself. She interpreted Whitfield's comment as if he was saying that, depending on the way council members voted, their seats would be in jeopardy.

Frazier said she is also listening to her constituents. "Just because we have a difference of opinion, to give us an ultimatum to say our job is in jeopardy when we go for reelection, I'm not thinking about reelection," she said. "I'm thinking about what we can do for our constituents. I believe all of us are trying to do what is best for our city."

Frazier said there was no need for verbal attacks, degrading comments or ultimatums.

Lockett weighed in, saying there are some derogatory things that are being said about people who support the tax but also said "the smart money, if you don't like them, they activate their money against you."

"There are certain people that didn't agree with the Go Forward and they mobilized their money and elected other people," Lockett said.

A letter that was circulated during campaign season and endorsed by GFPB supporters and board members asked recipients of the letter to support candidates who support the mayor and the 26 initiatives of GFPB.

The widely circulated letter, stated that the group had identified candidates in each ward who have indicated their desire to move Pine Bluff in the right direction. It was also important, according to the letter, that they retain council member Joni Alexander Robinson's seat, who at the time the letter was submitted, was an avid supporter of GFPB. She has since become an opponent of Go Forward and has announced her candidacy for mayor.

The letter also mentioned when the council tried to use money designated for GFPB for other purposes it failed after the mayor cast the tie-breaking vote.

The letter asked for money to donate to each candidate. The letter, which was obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial listed those candidates as Ward 1: LaTisha Brunson; Ward 2: Glen Brown Jr.; Ward 3: Lanette Frazier and Quranner Cotledge; and Ward 4: Andrea Dean.

"So I am just saying, this cuts both ways," Lockett said. "People are saying that people got to watch out for how they vote but by the same token if you don't support Go Forward they will mobilize the money and run somebody against you. I'm just saying."

In response, Whitfield told Brunson and Frazier that his comments were not meant to be threatening and he was only asking if the tax wasn't removed to wait and bring it back in March.

"If you tell me you have to bring it back in a special election, we know who is saying that," Whitfield said. "That's not your citizens saying that."

Frazier responded that she had more citizens telling her they wanted the tax back on the ballot sooner than later.

"I don't know how I feel about it," she said. "I have been praying about it and thinking about it so for you all to make assumptions that everyone is thinking the same or going to vote the same way it's just assumptions and just because we are not out there yelling, arguing or going to the newspaper or radio talking it doesn't mean we don't have concerns."

Lockett made the motion to pass the ordinances to the City Council with a "do not pass," which Mays seconded.

Robinson was in the audience, did not voice her opinion in the meeting, but she was very vocal about her position earlier that week expressing her opinion of GFPB.

"Go Forward is no different than a self-interest lobbyist organization. A bad one," said Robinson, who also referenced the letter that she said "got Whitfield voted out of the council. I say that because they influence politicians. They use their influence to sway public opinion and shape policy."

Robinson said to pay attention to the supporters, follow their pages and go to the Secretary of State's website to see what new business entities they have created.

"Look at the date they have created these entities, go to Act Data Scout, see what properties these people have purchased and the date of the property and also look at the previous owner of a lot of these properties," she went on to say. "Look also at who has purchased properties in close proximity to Go Forward and their projects. Look at who owns the property that some of their projects are being constructed on. Pay attention to board and commission appointments, which consist of their supporters. What's going on is they are becoming a machine and they're spreading the propaganda of their success across the whole state of Arkansas so they can become an even bigger machine and influence even bigger politicians at the state level."

Robinson also gave her prediction on how she feels the vote will go tonight. According to Robinson, the vote will be 5-3 in favor of the tax and because six votes are needed the mayor will use her authority and vote so the legislation can be read three times.

The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.