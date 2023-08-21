Criminologist coming to town

A criminal justice professor says Pine Bluff doesn't have to fix all of its problems before fixing its violent crime problem.

David M. Kennedy, a professor of criminal justice at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City and director of the National Network of Safe Communities, will be in Pine Bluff this week to visit with school, city and law enforcement officials to discuss Pine Bluff's violent crime problem. He is here as part of the city's involvement with the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) program for which Kennedy and John Jay College are consultants.

For a city that has any number of problems -- poverty, a below-average education system, a lack of economic opportunities -- leaders have often not known where to start. But Kennedy said that while all of a city's issues should be addressed, the violent crime piece can be zeroed in on separately.

"We ought to address all of those issues because that's what people deserve," he said, speaking on a Zoom call with The Commercial last week. "But those issues don't mean you don't do something now about the violence."

Kennedy said some of the misperceptions about crime are in regard to gangs and what they look like and that because violence is so pervasive, it is perpetuated by many individuals.

Gangs have been thought of as being in existence for various reasons, whether it be to gain money or turf or because of a rigid structural or hierarchical system that keeps members in line. When communities would consider the role of gangs in their community, they would look for certain clues and, not finding them, would believe they don't have a gang problem.

"The police know it and the prosecutors know it so this is not a secret," he said. "The main reason everybody missed it for so long is that they were looking for gangs but gangs don't look like what we think gangs look like. It's not the Bloods and the Crips. So the public would come away thinking 'We don't have gangs,' and that was the end of it."

In fact, he said, gangs have little hierarchical structure and there is no formal leadership.

"There is no gang protocol," Kennedy said. "People drift in and out, and it usually comes down to an issue of turf or respect. Sometimes it comes down to growing up on one street and having a beef with those who grew up on another."

His "evidence-based" research has been borne out across several decades, in small and large cities and in other countries and continents, he said. In many cases, the seed of the acrimony between two rival groups has been trivial, he said.

"In one case, it involved a bad used car and which rap group would perform next at a block party," he said. "In another, one gang member stole another gang member's shoes while he was locked up. And they've been killing each other ever since."

Ultimately, he said, very few individuals -- somewhere between 0.5% and 1% of the overall population -- are responsible for the homicides and gun violence in a community. Based on Pine Bluff's population of close to 40,000, Kennedy said the number is probably around 200, "and it's usually less than what was anticipated."

So how does a community get at those 200?

"Lock them up? That's what law enforcement tried to do and it didn't work," he said. "You can't make everybody go away even if you wanted to."

Years ago in the Northeast, authorities dismantled the gang systems in place in a city, but the violence continued. Front-line police officers were asked what was going on. They said the violence was now taking place within smaller sub-groups. The point, Kennedy said, is that getting to the heart of violence is not a person-by-person battle but one that is waged on the group and the group dynamics.

To do that, he said, there has to be communication between many facets in a community and those groups.

The message is "You are a part of this community and we love and support you, but you are tearing the community apart and it needs to stop," Kennedy said. "The most consequential way to get that message across is through the mothers who have lost their children to violence and through older and wiser men who say 'I was just like you, and this will not work for you.' They are the moral voice of the community."

Leanita Hughes, Pine Bluff's GVI director, said she was excited to have Kennedy come to Pine Bluff. She said Pine Bluff needs the entire community working together to reduce violent crime but that sometimes, the city falls short.

"We are resource rich but collaboration poor because we don't work together," Hughes said. "We need everybody to make it work. If kids are dying, if that's not an emergency, what is?"

As part of Kennedy's visit to Pine Bluff, GVI will host a town-hall meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited.