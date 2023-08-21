Déjà vu all over again

A few weeks before the 2020 election I predicted in a radio interview that things were likely to get very ugly after it.

That prediction was based upon a number of factors, including the hyperpartisanship that had developed over time (exacerbated by Donald Trump's presidency), the likely close election outcome (in the sense of likely again being decided by a small number of votes in a few battleground states, with results often not available until long after Election Day), and the volatile personality of the likely loser, Trump, which would ensure accusations of a "stolen election."

But the final factor in that perfect storm, ultimately perhaps the most important because it would create a fertile environment for Trump's accusations, was, I argued at the time, the implementation of unprecedented or previously little-used voting procedures claimed to be necessary due to the pandemic, which included a vast expansion of mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and use of drop boxes.

It was depressing to be proved right regarding all of this, if anything, to have greatly underestimated the degree of ugliness, which featured the events of Jan. 6, 2021, a second Trump impeachment, and now felony indictments for his seeking to overturn the outcome.

Hyperpartisanship, an extremely close election (the 2016 election was decided by roughly 80,000 cumulative votes in three states, the 2020 by less than 40,000 cumulative in three states), and Trump's loss and deplorable character made charges of a stolen election virtually inevitable. But what made those charges credible for all too many people--a recent NBC poll noted that 30 percent of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, still believe that Joe Biden was elected due to fraud--were the unprecedentedly loose voting procedures previously noted.

Alas, the same factors which conspired to make the two months after the 2020 election so ugly, and accordingly diminish our faith in our democratic process, are still present, if anything in more severe form as we approach 2024. The likelihood of a Trump-Biden rematch in which the legitimacy of the previous contest will be the most prominent issue (if only because Trump will make it the basis of his campaign and will likely be on trial due to it in successive venues), the likely closeness again of the outcome (with the same handful of battleground states deciding the Electoral College count by comparably narrow vote margins), and the continuing (increased) degree of partisanship that encourages the losing side to question its loss.

If Trump loses again under those circumstances, he is going to again scream foul, his personality not having changed (if anything, it's grown more noxious over time), and lots of Americans are going to believe him; that that belief will likely flow from ignorance and gullibility won't make it any less unfortunate or important.

All of which suggests that, in order to prevent an even uglier post-election next time around that might truly push the country toward widespread civil unrest, it behooves us to do everything possible at this point to undermine false claims of a stolen election.

The only way this can happen is by reassuring Americans, Democrats and Republicans alike, that the election was legitimate; that the reported results were not tainted by fraud and could therefore be accepted in good faith even by those who voted for the losing side.

In other words, conduct the election in such a way that accusations of fraud lack credibility and those (like Trump) making such accusations lack a leg to stand on.

And the only way to do this is for states to go back and re-adopt the voting procedures that predated the pandemic and 2020.

American elections were smoothly conducted for decades, even centuries, with few voters questioning the (usually quickly) reported outcomes; faith in those elections was solid and central to faith in our democracy.

What wasn't broken didn't need to be fixed, and even if we had to do things differently for once on account of the pandemic (itself a dubious claim), that argument contains within it the assumption that voting procedures return to normal once that pandemic has passed.

In concrete terms, this means embracing the goal of having as large a percentage of voters as possible voting in person next year on Election Day (no more "Election Month"). It also means voter ID, no drop boxes or ballot harvesting, and absentee ballots only by request with reasonable justification.

While this return to the past, to tried and true, might discourage a small number from rousing themselves to vote, it remains to be explained why we should prioritize turning out "fair-weather," lazy voters over election integrity and faith in election outcomes.

Faith in the outcome of elections matters a great deal more, especially in our hyperpartisan age, than making voting always easier.

It isn't just that continually loosening voting procedures at some point invites more fraud; it is that false accusations of fraud are easier to make and find greater purchase when you continually loosen voting procedures.

The 2020 post-election was perhaps the ugliest in our nation's history because the 2020 election was unlike any other in our history.

We should never have another like it.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.