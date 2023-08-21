Early results point to runoff in Ecuador

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador -- Early results in Sunday's special presidential election in Ecuador pointed to a leftist backed by the country's fugitive ex-president likely facing a runoff with the son of a banana tycoon.

Ecuadorians voted amid unprecedented violence that even claimed the life of a presidential candidate at the end of a campaign rally less than two weeks before the election.

Leftist Luisa Gonzalez appeared set to advance to an Oct. 15 runoff, according to early results released by electoral authorities. She would likely face Daniel Noboa, a former lawmaker and the son of Alvaro Noboa, who built his wealth on a huge banana-growing and exporting business.

Gonzalez has said she would have former President Rafael Correa as her adviser if she wins. Correa remains a major force in Ecuador despite being found guilty of corruption in 2020 and sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. He has been living in his wife's native Belgium since 2017.

One of Correa's loudest critics was Fernando Villavicencio, the journalist-turned-presidential candidate killed Aug. 9 in Quito, the capital. One of Villavicencio's investigations led to the criminal proceedings and subsequent conviction of Correa.

Noboa, 35, was the youngest of the eight candidates and had not appeared higher than fifth place in opinion polls before the election.

With just over half the votes counted, results from the National Electoral Council put Gonzalez in the lead with about 33% of support. Noboa had about 24%. To win outright, a candidate needed 50% of the vote, or to have at least 40% with a 10-point lead over the closest opponent.

Results also put Christian Zurita in third place. His name was not on the ballot, but he substituted for Villavicencio, whose killing laid bare people's fears over unprecedented violence in the country they considered peaceful until three years ago.

Much of the country yearns for the prosperity under Correa but those years left the country with a huge fiscal deficit and billions in debt.

GUATEMALAN ELECTION

Outsider Bernardo Arevalo appeared to be the "virtual winner" of Sunday's election as Guatemala's next president after voters became angry over widespread corruption and leaders' failure to tackle it.

A potential victory by the progressive candidate is almost certainly distressing politicians who have been enjoying impunity for corruption, along with some members of the monied elite and their allies in organized crime.

With more than 97% of the votes counted, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal reported that the son of former president Juan Jose Arevalo, representing the Seed Movement, led former first lady Sandra Torres by 59% to 36%.

Supreme Electoral Tribunal Magistrate Blanca Alfaro called Arevalo the "virtual winner" and called for an immediate national dialogue to begin to reconcile the country's deep political divides.

President Alejandro Giammattei congratulated Arevalo in a tweet on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He invited Arevalo to begin an orderly transition the day after the results are certified.

The results are unlikely to be the last word: It took more than two weeks for the results of the first round of voting in June to be certified. Losing parties got the courts to intervene and order a review of precinct vote tallies.

When electoral authorities were finally ready to certify, the attorney general's office announced an investigation into signatures that the Seed Movement had gathered to register years earlier as a party. That investigation continues, and prosecutors appear to be on a path to stripping Arevalo of his party.

The two candidates offered starkly different paths forward. Torres became an ally of the outgoing, deeply unpopular Giammattei in her third bid for the presidency. Arevalo, with the progressive Seed Movement, rode a wave of popular resentment toward politics to his surprise spot in the runoff.

Information for this article was contributed by Regina Garcia Cano, Gonzalo Solano, Christopher Sherman and Sonia Perez D. of The Associated Press.

Wearing a bulletproof vest and ballistic helmet, presidential hopeful Christian Zurita, for "Movimiento Construye," who was named to replace the recently slain Fernando Villavicencio, is embraced by a Catholic priest during a Mass prior to his closing campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The upcoming snap election set for Aug. 20 was called after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly by decree in May, to avoid being impeached. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



Patricia Barragan, a friend of the family of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, shows her stitches after a press conference at which the family announced they will sue the government for not protecting his life while campaigning, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Ecuadorians will choose a new president Sunday, less than two weeks after the South American country was shaken by the assassination of Villavicencio on Aug. 9. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



Marco Ayulema, the lawyer of the relatives of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, announces that the family will sue the government for not protecting his life while campaigning, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Ecuadorians will choose a new president Sunday, less than two weeks after the South American country was shaken by the assassination of Villavicencio on Aug. 9. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



Supporters attend an open-air Mass during the closing campaign rally of the "Movement Construye" party in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The upcoming snap election set for Aug. 20 was called after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly by decree in May, to avoid being impeached. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



A voter chooses her candidate in a snap presidential election in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The special election was called after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly by decree in May to avoid being impeached.(AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)



A soldier guards a polling station during a snap presidential election in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The special election was called after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly by decree in May to avoid being impeached.(AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)



A boy stands next to a relative marking her ballot in a snap presidential election in Cayambe, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The election was called after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly by decree in May to avoid being impeached. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)



A woman waits for her turn to vote in a snap presidential election in Ayora, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The election was called after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly by decree in May to avoid being impeached. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

