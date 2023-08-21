Floodwaters rise in Mexico

SAN DIEGO -- Deadly floodwaters inundated streets across Mexico's arid Baja California on Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary moved ashore carrying torrential rain into Southern California, while concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho that rarely get such heavy rain.

Forecasters said Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

Hilary made landfall along the Mexican coast in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada, on a path to hit mudslide-prone Tijuana on Sunday evening, threatening the improvised homes that cling to hillsides just south of the U.S. border.

At least 9 million people were under flash-flood warnings as heavy rain fell across normally sunny Southern California ahead of the brunt of the storm. Desert areas were especially susceptible along with hillsides with wildfire burn scars, forecasters warned.

Mud and boulders spilled onto highways, water overwhelmed drainage systems and tree branches fell in neighborhoods from San Diego to Los Angeles. Dozens of cars were trapped in floodwaters in Palm Springs and surrounding desert communities across the the Coachella Valley. Crews pumped floodwaters out of the emergency room at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest school system, said all campuses would be closed today.

"There is no way we can compromise the safety of a single child or an employee, and our inability to survey buildings, our inability to determine access to schools makes it nearly impossible for us to open schools," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a media briefing. San Diego schools postponed the first day of classes from today to Tuesday.









Southern California got another surprise in the afternoon as an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit near Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt widely and was followed by smaller aftershocks. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to a dispatcher with the Ventura County sheriff's office.

Hilary could wallop other Western states with once-in-a-century rains, and has a good chance of becoming the wettest known tropical cyclone to douse Nevada, Oregon and Idaho. Hilary was expected to remain a tropical storm into central Nevada early today before dissipating.

By Sunday evening, Hilary had moved over San Diego and was headed north into inland desert areas. Around midday, it had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said that while Hilary had weakened from a Category 4 hurricane, it's the water, not the wind, that people should watch out for most -- some areas could get as much rain in hours as they typically get in a year.

"You do not want to be out driving around, trying to cross flooded roads on vehicle or on foot," Brennan said during a briefing from Miami. "Rainfall flooding has been the biggest killer in tropical storms and hurricanes in the United States in the past 10 years, and you don't want to become a statistic."

"We expect widespread flooding," said Joe Sirard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard. "When I say widespread flooding, I mean, like, potentially countywide flooding."

The National Hurricane Center was predicting 2 to 4 inches of rain with 4 to 6 inches in the mountains, he said.

"It's a large-scale storm system -- we're going to be getting moderate to heavy rains all afternoon and evening, likely with flooding rains in many areas," he said. "The rains are really not going to let up until late tonight, Monday morning."

On Sunday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told ABC: "People really need to take this storm in California serious. ... It's going to really be potentially devastating for them in these desert areas."

Dan Berc, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Las Vegas, warned of "major to historic" flood impacts in many areas including in parts of San Bernardino and Inyo counties.

"Even with the small amount of rain we've had over the period of time, we're raining over such a large area that it's all draining into the same basin," he said. "Half an inch over the entire area is just as much water as 2 inches over a very small area."

A high wind warning has also been issued for much of the area, which will continue into today.

There was also a small chance of tornadoes, and a chance of strong wind speed exceeding 58 miles per hour, in much of San Bernardino County from Sunday afternoon through early this morning, Berc said.

"We're not going to see an EF5 tornado running down the street," he said. "But we can get these little spin-up tornadoes and they can do some damage locally."

FIRE AND RAIN

Hilary is the latest climate disaster to wreak havoc across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Hawaii's island of Maui is still reeling from a blaze that killed over 100 people and ravaged the historic town of Lahaina, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Firefighters in Canada are battling that nation's worst fire season on record.

The Mexican cities of Ensenada and Tijuana closed all beaches and opened a half-dozen shelters at sports complexes and government offices.

One person drowned Saturday in the Mexican town of Santa Rosalia when a vehicle was swept away in an overflowing stream. Rescue workers saved four other people, said Edith Aguilar Villavicencio, the mayor of Mulege township.

Mexican army troops fanned out across Mulege, where some of the worst damage occurred Saturday on the eastern side of the Baja Peninsula. Soldiers used bulldozers and dump trucks to help clear tons of boulders and earth clogging streets and roads that were turned into raging torrents a day earlier.

Power lines were toppled in many places, and emergency personnel were working to restore power and reach those cut off by the storm.

Parts of San Bernardino and Inyo counties, including Death Valley, were expected to see torrential rain overnight from the storm's early bands. Rain was expected to worsen through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Baja California was pounded Saturday as the storm pushed northward.

"There's a lot of roads that are now rivers in Baja California," said Trevor Boucher, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, during a Saturday night briefing.

Boucher added that forecasters expect similar conditions in the desert regions of Inyo and San Bernardino County and parts of Nevada and Arizona. Some areas, such as Bullhead City, Ariz., and Needles and Barstow, could see gusts of more than 50 mph.

Brennan said rainfall could reach between 3 and 6 inches in many areas. Forecasters warned it could dump up to 10 inches -- a year's worth of rain -- in some isolated areas.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has officials inside California's emergency preparedness office and teams on standby with food, water and other help.

L.A.'s mayor urged residents to stay safe.

"This is an unprecedented weather event," warned Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "Right now again, it is critical that Angelenos stay safe and stay home unless otherwise directed by safety officials. Avoid unnecessary travel. If you do not need to be on the road, please don't get in your car. Make sure your emergency kit and essential devices are on hand and ensure that all of your devices are charged in the event of life-threatening emergency."

National Weather Service forecasters' warning of lashing winds, intense rain and harrowing conditions along the beaches prompted Los Angeles County officials to advise people on Catalina Island, particularly those with medical conditions or those who might be in need of help during a natural disaster, to evacuate on the Catalina Express. The county noted there could be prolonged utility outages on the island.

Flood concerns also prompted San Bernardino County sheriff's officials to issue an evacuation order for the Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa regions Saturday morning. Orange County issued a voluntary evacuation alert in the Bond fire burn area.

Los Angeles authorities scrambled to get homeless people off the streets and into shelters, and officials ordered all state beaches in San Diego and Orange counties closed.

Across the region, municipalities ran out of free sandbags and grocery shelves emptied as people stockpiled supplies. California's Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve were closed.

Death Valley's Furnace Creek Visitor Center received more than 1 inch of rain by 1:30 p.m., with up to 3 inches more possible overnight. "For comparison, Furnace Creek's average annual rainfall is 2.2 inches," the park said in a statement, calling the rainfall "unprecedented."

To the north in Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency and activated 100 National Guard troops to assist with problems from predicted flooding in western Clark and Nye counties and southern Esmeralda County. In Arizona, wind gusts neared 60 mph in Yuma County, where officials gave out thousands of sandbags.

"I urge everyone, everyone in the path of this storm, to take precautions and listen to the guidance of state and local officials," President Joe Biden said. Biden said in a later statement that he was being briefed on the storm and was prepared to provide federal assistance.

In Sept. 1939, a tropical storm that roared into California ripped apart train tracks, tore houses from their foundations and capsized many boats, killing nearly 100 people on land and at sea.

Information for this article was contributed by Damian Dovarganes, Jordi Lebrija, Curt Anderson, Igancio Martinez, Mark Stevenson, Eugene Garcia, Ryan Sun, Christopher Weber and Walter Berry of The Associated Press and by Grace Toohey, Hayley Smith, Rong-Gong Lin II, Hannah Fry and Rachel Uranga of The Los Angeles Times (TNS).

Surfers wait for waves at Doheny State Park Beach off Dana Point, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)



A vehicle splashes through puddles along a street starting to flood in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles as a tropical storm moves into the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary is no longer a hurricane but it's still packing what forecasters call "life-threatening" rain as it speeds up Mexico's Baja coast toward Southern California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)



People walk in the rain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



A mailbox stands on a flooded residential street in Palmdale, Calif., as a tropical storm moves into the area, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)



Surfers ride waves off Doheny State Park Beach in Dana Point, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)



Local resident Cameron Filer shields his dog "Socks" with a full body rain coat as they walk home under a light rain across the Waterfront Park downtown San Diego, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)



A child plays in the rain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



A flooded homeless encampment is seen along California Route 14 in Palmdale, Calif., as a tropical storm moves into the area, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

