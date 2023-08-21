Former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball player Chaney dies at 23

More basketball was set to be in Reggie Chaney’s future after he played two seasons at the University of Arkansas and three at the University of Houston.

Chaney planned to travel next week to Greece, where he had signed to play for a professional team.

But Chaney has died, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. He was 23.

No details about the death have been reported.

“It’s devastating news,” said Matt Zimmerman, who was on the Razorbacks’ staff with Coach Mike Anderson for Chaney’s first season at Arkansas. “It breaks your heart that he’s passed away at such a young age.

“It seems like yesterday he came on his official visit. I just can’t believe he’s gone already.”

Chaney, a 6-8 forward from Tulsa who was a standout at high schools in Texas and Nevada, played 63 games for Arkansas as a freshman and sophomore. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 points per game.

In Chaney’s second season, he played for Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman.

“The Razorback men’s basketball program is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney,” Musselman said in a statement. “He was a relentless worker and loved by his coaches and teammates.

“His family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

Little Rock Parkview High School Coach Scotty Thurman was an Arkansas assistant who recruited Chaney and coached him as a freshman.

“Reggie and I had a big brother/little brother relationship!” Thurman said in a text message. “It was built off trust!

“I am extremely saddened by this loss! My heart cries out for his family at this time!”

Chaney averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds for Houston teams that combined for a 93-14 record under Coach Kelvin Sampson.

The Cougars went to the Final Four in 2021 during Chaney’s first season at Houston, then advanced to the Eight Eight in 2022 and Sweet 16 last season.

Chaney averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13.5 minutes as a fifth-year senior, but American Athletic Conference coaches voted him the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.

“I’ve always said, ‘Reggie, you’re my security blanket,’ ” Sampson said in March. “Some days when it’s hot, I may not need you, but if there’s a little bit of a chill in the air, it’s good to know I’ve got that blanket there.”

Chaney earned his minutes with defense and rebounding.

“Reggie was an enforcer,” Zimmerman said. “He was tough, physical, strong and hard-nosed. He’d battle and compete.

“That’s how he played at a high level at two different big-time places for five years.”

When Chaney announced he was transferring from Arkansas after the 2019-20 season, he expressed positive feelings about playing for Razorbacks.

“These past two years being an Arkansas Razorback have been a wonderful experience,” Chaney wrote on social media.

Chaney thanked Anderson and Musselman for helping him develop as a player.

“To my teammates, thank you for pushing me each and every day in practice,” Chaney wrote. “All the memories we have, I will cherish.”

Chaney also thanked the Arkansas fans for their love and support.

“It truly has been a pleasure to play at Bud Walton Arena,” he wrote. “Excited to see what this next chapter has for me.”

It turned out to be a good chapter for Chaney with Houston, resulting in the trip to the Final Four the following season.